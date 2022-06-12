Norwegian Play About Men's Mental Health Lands Comes to the IRT Theater This Month

New play development company Alt eller Ingenting commissioned NYC playwright Ali Keller to write their newest play "Christen the Place." Its world premiere run at IRT Theater (part of its 3B Residency program) is June 29 - July 10, before it premieres in Norway this fall.

This dark comedy for audiences 15+ is about five young men coming together to put together furniture at their friend's new house. As their frustration with the furniture directions build, five years of emotions come up and come out pushing one to their breaking point. How will these men, with no emotional intelligence, help their friend, deal with their own emotions, mental health, and build a table?

WHAT: Christen the Place

WHO: by Ali Keller, commissioned by Alt eller Ingenting

Directed by Bettina Fleischer

Presented as a part of IRT Theater's 3B Residency Series

WHEN:

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29

7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1

2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8

2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9

2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10

WHERE: IRT Theater, 154 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

HOW MUCH: All tickets $13

RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/irt-theater-presents-ali-kellers-christen-the-place-tickets-355058799427?fbclid=IwAR0FXA8oXSLvOdm3gByVpvEDInFK9k8SKhx4sYt2KWLpsUfaDV-rGW885WY