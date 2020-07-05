No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) presents William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in the live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series: Pride Edition!

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed July 6 at 7 p.m. on the No Exit Theatre Collective Facebook page. All shows in the Fortnightly Reading Series are abridged to run under 90 minutes.

Ben Natan, co-artistic director, founded NETC to give theatre artists a space to work on their craft during the pandemic.

A Midsummer Night's Dream follows William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, Hamlet and Much Ado About Nothing and Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler in the Fortnightly Reading Series.

Midsummer Night's Dream marks the second performance of the company's Pride programming. For The month of June, we had established a slate of shows that uplift the stories and work of LGBTQ+ artists. Due to scheduling shifts, the second show was pushed into July.

This week, the company is supporting the Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project: a program by the Transgender Law Center. We selected this organization because of its focus on Black liberation, LGBTQIA+ protection, and immigrant rights.

The virtual tip jar is where you can support the work. Each show week, 20 percent of tips go toward the organization selected by the creative team. The remainder of that money is equally split among the artists involved in the production.

On off-weeks, the funds from this tip jar go towards supporting the collective - buying rights to shows, upgrading streaming capabilities, and expanding their team. Any funds that remain roll over to the following week's performance. The tip jar is on Venmo, @NoExit-TC.

William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream is adapted by Caity MacNeill, and directed by Zeynep Akca, co-artistic director. The cast will feature Anthony Cornatzer as Theseus/Oberon, Emily Johnson-Erday as Hippolyta/Titania, Rachel Weekley as Egeus/Bottom, Arin Edelstein as Philostrate/Robin Goodfellow, Rachael Feldman as Hermia/Snug/Peasblossom, Angelica Sumner as Lysander/Flute/Cobweb, RJ Christian as Demetrius/Snout/Mustardseed, Angel Rafael Tavarez as Helena/Quince/Moth, and MJ Bird as Swing. Technical Directed by Ellen McAlpline, and Brennan O'Rourke is the Concept Consultant.

