Next Life Theatre Company's ACHILLES: THE NEXT ILLAD to Open At The RAT NYC

Next Life Theatre Company will present their New York City debut show, Achilles: The Next Iliad, at The RAT NYC in Brooklyn on June 20th and 21st, 2025.

This adaptation from Brayden Stallman and Ava Pirie puts the story of Achilles and Patroclus in the "Don't Say Gay" era American military, asking where the line is between rage and love.

The glory of war, the pride of men, and the wrath of the gods spiral towards doom in a new form bending adaptation of Homer's Iliad. Experience the epic poetry brought to life as young love is perforated by death and destruction from both the enemy within and without.

The cast features Jaden Anderson as Achilles, Jason Tobias as Patroclus, Francesca Savone as Athena/Alekto, Adam Schween as Apollo/Tisiphone/Chryses, and Kyriaki Kyrkopoulou as Hector/Megara/Priam/Agamemnon.

The show's creative team consists of Brayden Stallman (Director and Co-Adapter), Ava Pirie (Co-Adapter and Dramaturg), Emma Giordano (Choreographer), Britney Jara (Production Stage Manager), Justin Winston (Assistant Stage Manager), Katie Harris (Costume & Props Designer), Zoe Gilmore (Sounds & Projection Designer), Elizabeth Muriel (Producer), and Z Cameron (Lighting Designer).

