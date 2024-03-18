New York Theatre Barn to Launch 11th Anniversary of Choreography Lab with New Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Barn will launch the 11th season of its Choreography Lab on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 at 7PM ET. The lab will be presented at Open Jar Studios in NYC and will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the program’s New Works Lab makes space for 3 choreographers to bring 3 original musicals to life on their feet, often for the first time. The featured musicals are: The Bridge – with book and lyrics by Jay Alan Zimmerman and music by Jackson Talley, Greenwood – with book, music, and lyrics by Ronvé O’Daniel, music and orchestrations by Jevares Myrick and book by J Kyle Manzay, and Plane Girl – with book, music and lyrics by Hayley Goldenberg, Canaan J. Harris, and Julia Sonya Koyfman.

The featured choreographers include Shiloh Goodin, Tatiana Marie, and Olivia Palacios. The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to film their pieces live. Tori Crow is the lab’s associate producer.

There are a limited number of tickets for the in-person audience, as well as tickets to live stream the presentation which can be purchased here. Additionally, this lab will feature Live CART and captioning accessibility services. Support for Open Captioning is provided in part by TDF. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Art.

Now in its 11th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn’s website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.