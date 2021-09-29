New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Announces Return To In-Person Performances

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, America's preeminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory company, announces their exciting Fall 2021-22 at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College which includes Season Reopening Celebration, H.M.S. Pinafore, The Pirates of Penzance, and The Gondoliers. In addition, NYGASP's 40+ year tradition of New Year's with NYGASP at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space.

Under the dynamic leadership of Artistic Director Albert Bergeret, who has been hailed as "the leading custodian of the G&S classics" by New York Magazine, NYGASP has created its own special niche in the cultural mosaic of New York City and the nation. Since its founding in 1974, the company has presented over 2000 performances of the G&S masterpieces throughout the United States, Canada, and the U.K. captivating audiences of all ages. NYGASP's productions are charged with engaging contemporary entertainment values while retaining respect for the famous duo's comedic and musical genius.

Season Reopening Celebration

Sunday, October 24, 2021 - 3 PM

Join the fun as the NYGASP repertory Company and Orchestra engage in a romp through favorites from the G&S canon - including the first rate opportunity to indulge in audience requests performed impromptu after intermission. Old friends, fresh new faces, and our loyal orchestra members can't wait to share the glee of the G&S repertoire with our cherished friends and fans who "plough the sea"!

H.M.S. Pinafore

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 7:30 PM

Thursday, December 30, 2021 2 PM* and 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 2, 2022 3 PM

This early satirical sendup helped Gilbert and Sullivan chart a new course for modern musical theatre. The captain's daughter has caught the eye - and the heart - of two men at once: a lowly sailor and the pompous Sir Joseph Porter. Only a bumbling baby-farmer named Little Buttercup can unravel this mess of mistaken identities and mismatched marriages. Filled with infectious tunes and featuring a rousing finale, it's no wonder this classic comedy still makes a modern-day splash!

*Bring Your Grandparents Day

Thurs Dec 30 at 12:45PM

Respect your elders with a pre-show Family Overture (Musical and plot introduction made entertaining for the entire family) and a backstage tour following the performance. Free to all ticket holders.

New Year's Eve With NYGASP

December 31, 2021 7:30 PM

Join us for an intimate and engaging version of our merry New Year's Eve celebration at Symphony Space's 160 seat Thalia Theater. The best of NYGASP will perform their personal G&S favorites followed by the Company's signature tour-de-force challenge - audience requests from the G&S repertoire performed impromptu. Topped off with a champagne toast to the New Year and a rousing rendition of Auld Lang Syne!

The Pirates of Penzance

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 6, 2022 7:30 PM

Friday, January 7, 2022 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 8, 2022 2 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 9, 2022 3 PM

Everyone has pretended to be a pirate at some point. Set sail with this classic comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history. On the coast of Cornwall, a band of tenderhearted pirates celebrates the coming of age of Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday. Now, Frederic has vowed to devote his life to the extermination of piracy - until a ludicrous leap year snag threatens to keep him apprenticed to the pirates for life! Throw in a bevy of beauties, a brash Pirate King, the delightfully stuffy Major-General Stanley and you've got what The New York Times calls "AN ENDEARING PRODUCTION WITH HIGH MUSICAL STANDARDS AND SPIRITED PERFORMANCES."

The Gondoliers

Thursday, April 7, 2022 7:30 PM

Friday, April 8, 2022 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 9, 2022 2 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 10, 2022 3 PM

Are you seeing double? You will during The Gondoliers, as two different groups with two different storylines collide in one boisterous and joyous show. After much confusion, lots of exuberant dancing, and jolly Italianate musical ensembles, the stage is set for leaving all concerned, including the audience, with feelings of pleasure!

The NYGASP 2021-22 season is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, celebrating 50 years of building strong, creative communities in New York State's 62 counties. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Ticket from $25 - $105. Season subscriptions available. Children and Student discounts also available. For information on all shows and to purchase tickets and/or subscriptions please visit www.nygasp.org.