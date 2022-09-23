New York City Children's Theater To Premiere The Adventures Of HONEY AND LEON: THE MUSICAL!

On October 8th, 2022, New York City Children's Theater will kick off its 26th season with the world premiere of the new musical The Adventures of Honey and Leon!

Based on the book by actor and New York Times Bestselling author Alan Cumming and illustrated by Grant Shaffer, this new musical by Min Kahng and directed by Kimille Howard celebrates the important bond between pets and their owners.

This family-friendly musical tells the story of Honey and Leon, two loyal dogs, and their loving relationship with their jet-setting dads. However, one day, when their dads go off on a work trip, Honey and Leon decide this time they won't sit around and wait for their return. Instead, they go on their European adventure with one mission: find and protect their dads!

The Adventures of Honey and Leon: The Musical celebrates and explores diverse family structures, the joy and struggles of sibling relationships, and self-empowerment.

"I am honored to bring this charming tale about two dogs and their two dads to life on stage," said Min Kahng (Book, Music, and Lyrics) in a statement. "We need more stories that showcase how families come in different combinations. This show will be a celebration of family and love!"

Playing live at Theatre Row from October 8 - 23, 2022 | Best for ages 3-8

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes

For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198852®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnycchildrenstheater.org%2Fthe-adventures-of-honey-and-leon-the-musical?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Min Kahng

Directed by Kimille Howard

Based on the book The Adventures of Honey and Leon by Alan Cumming, illustrated by Grant Shaffer

The production stars Colette Elan Caspari, Eli Gonzalez, Jack B. Murphy, Scotland Newton, and Marissa Paolella

The creative team for The Adventures of Honey & Leon: The Musical includes You-Shin Chen (Set Designer), Asa Benally (Costume Designer), Emmanuel Delgado (Lighting Designer), Matt Otto (Sound Designer), Evangeline Dillard (Props Manager), Michael Raine (Choreographer), Erin Gruodis-Gimbel (Wardrobe Supervisor) and Tyler Danhaus (Production Stage Manager).

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible, professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 26 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org.