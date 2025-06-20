Murray Hill Presides Over The BLESSING OF THE DRAG ARTISTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chelsea Community Church (CCC) will celebrate Pride with their 2nd Annual Month of Sundays, a series of spiritually grounded, artistically vibrant events exploring the theme SANCTUARY IN A SANCTUARY. Each Sunday at 1:00 PM at St. Peter's Church (346 West 20th Street), these special Pride Month services will embrace the spirit of LGBTQ+ pride through music, message, and community.

On Sunday, June 22 at 1pm join CCC for the second annual BLESSING OF THE DRAG ARTISTS. This joyful, affirming event celebrates drag as sacred expression.

The featured speaker will be the iconic Murray Hill (Somebody Somewhere, Life & Beth, Elsbeth), who will speak on the theme, "If you don't see yourself represented-go out and represent yourself." Music will be provided by the Chelsea Community Church Choir, joined by special guests Cameron Mitchell Bell (Drag: The Musical) and drag icon Ruby Rims.

The service concludes with a blessing from Rev. Joe "DollFace" Nicholson, who has been known to don drag himself from time to time.

Murray Hill is a NYC legend, comedian, TV host, MC, and international entertainer. He plays Fred Rococo in HBO's acclaimed series Somebody Somewhere. He hosted the competition show Drag Me To Dinner (HULU), is featured in Life & Beth (HULU) and Welcome to Flatch (FOX), and is in Paul Feig's movie JACKPOT (Amazon MGM Studios) starring John Cena and Awkwafina. His forthcoming memoir, Showbiz! My Life As a Middle-Aged Man will be released by Simon & Schuster Gallery Books in 2025. He was just given the Trailblazer Award from Queerty.

