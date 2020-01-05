Moxie Arts Presents FROM A TO DOUBLE D At IRT Theater

Moxie Arts NY continues its third season with From A to Double D by Mandy Murphy. The production will run from January 23rd-February 2nd, 2020 at IRT Theater.

From A to Double D is the story of one woman's life, one bra at a time. Devon Hayes is holding an auction...and it sure as shit ain't your granny's auction. During this comedic drama, cast your bid for bras and the memories that come with them. From sizes A through Double D, we visit the most intimate chapters in Devon's life, from the perky highs to the saggy lows until this party comes to an unexpected end. Grab a beer, grab a paddle and come on down to the auction! How high will you bid?

Murphy says of the play: "I want theater to draw people in with an experience, with moments where they can laugh and be present and let their walls come down so that maybe they will hear or feel the bigger issues. In this play, the audience walks in to an auction. Maybe they're excited about it, maybe they're dreading the 'audience interaction' or maybe they're completely caught off guard, but the actors have the freedom to find a place for all of those people to let loose. They can create a theatrical experience for everyone, not just your usual theatergoers."

Moxie Arts NY's production is directed by Margaret Lee, and features performances by Neev Bar-David, Marisa Jones, Abby Knipp , and Cash Tilton. The creative team includes Selby Souza as set designer, Twi McCallum as sound designer, Jessica McHugh as costume designer, Sally Burgos as stage manager, and Sarah Connolly as assistant stage manager. The producing team is led by Kayla Friend, Madelyn Paquette, and Rachel Andres.

From A to Double D was initially developed at the Lab Theater at Texas State University. It had its first New York City performances as a part of the SheNYC Summer Theater Festival in 2017 where it won The Dionysian Award for Best New Play. That production was then picked up for a short run at PIT Loft. Moxie Arts NY's production features a new, revised version of the play.

For tickets, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4486095

Moxie Arts NY is a theatre company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories of women with grit and endurance. Begun as THML Theatre Company in 2017, Moxie serves as a platform for the stories of women who survive and thrive. The company's programming provides opportunities for women+ at all stages of artistic career development. Moxie Arts provides a platform for new artists to have their works read or sung aloud, resources for artists with new work to be staged, and professional management for artists to see their new works come to fruition as a fully staged production. For more information, visit https://www.moxiearts.org

IRT Theater is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work. For info visit www.irttheater.org.





