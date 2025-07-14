Moxie Arts NY Unveils Three 2025 Moxie Incubator Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moxie Arts NY has revealed the dates for the three 2025 Moxie Incubator productions. The Moxie Incubator is an accelerated development program for new, unproduced works and aligns with Moxie's mission of engaging audiences with stories centering women, created by artists of historically excluded genders. These pieces were selected through an open submission process to Moxie Arts NY and each received two rounds of development before these productions. Throughout this process, the nine cohort members rotated, so that all artists have worked together in different configurations across the three rounds.

Half-Life

By Isabella Waldron

Directed by Rosie Glen-Lambert

Produced by Maia Safani

August 1-3, 2025 at HERE Arts Center's DOT Theatre

A conspiracy-prone woman relocates to a small town with her partner, hoping to escape the shadows of a past trauma. But her plan to start over is upended when her assertive new neighbor ropes her into a campaign to hold the EPA accountable for illegally buried nuclear waste leaching into their community. As their fight unfolds, both women must confront what justice truly means to them-and whether it's even a possibility.

i know why iris chang died

By Esmé Marie Ng

Directed by Bibiana Torres

Produced by Emma Lai

September 3-7, 2025 at IRT Theater

At a certain point in this play, May is going to kill herself. But before May dies, they're going to create their magnum opus - a graphic novel that encapsulates their family's experience during the Rape of Nanking. Meanwhile, their twin sister, April, is trying to have a baby. Inspired by the life and death of Chinese-American journalist Iris Chang, this dark and deeply funny two-hander takes a look at legacy, mental health, and healing from generational trauma.

500 Rats: A Love Story

By BT Hayes

Directed by Em Hausmann

Produced by Beth Slade

September 11-14, 2025 in Lower Manhattan (venue to be announced)

Ibbi, an anxiety-ridden lesbian, has many problems. (1) Her French roommate has left her stranded in a shitty rat-infested apartment situation. (2) Her landlady doesn't believe there are rats in the apartment and keeps telling Ibbi to stop putting rat-sized holes into the wall. (3) She doesn't have enough money to cover rent herself and might have to leave without her security deposit (due to the repairs needed...for the rat-sized...holes in the wall.) It's okay because the stress of these problems leads to Ibbi having a breakdown in front of a hot they/them named Jo. And Jo... now might be Ibbi's new roommate? And help her figure out her rat problem? Along the way, they'll deal with mushroom tea, pawn shops, the heart of the rat empire and its leader, Mother, and of course, the New York City Housing Authority.