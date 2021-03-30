Mike Daisey Launches FRIGID New York's In-Person Season With WHAT THE F*CK JUST HAPPENED?

One year later, Mike Daisey asks the question we all are asking in this first live in-person theater performance. To answer it, he'll dig in with hilarity, horror, and a wiser eye as we take stock of what we've learned-what it means to be with each other, and what it has meant to be apart.

Mike Daisey is the preeminent monologist in the American theater today. He can't believe he's home.

All audience members attending in person must be masked and fully vaccinated (14 days elapsed since their final dose by April 2). FRIGID will be taking temperatures at the door, collecting contact tracing information, and selling tickets in pods distanced six feet or more from each other. The Kraine Theater is equipped with a ventilation system capable of replacing the air every ten minutes. Anyone who prefers not to attend in person can tune in to the livestream of the performance from their homes.

Staff will be vaccinated and masked as well. Mike Daisey is the sole performer. He is fully vaccinated, and will wear a mask whenever offstage, and will be more than 10 feet from any audience member under ventilation when onstage.

**In-Person tickets for this event are sold out. Tickets to our virtual livestream are still available**

DETAILS:



WHAT: What The F*ck Just Happened?

WHO: Created and Performed by Mike Daisey

WHEN: 7:00 PM EST Friday, April 2

WHERE: YouTube Live

HOW MUCH: In Person: $50 Suggested, $10 Minimum

Livestream: $15 Suggested, No Minimum

RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes

TICKETS: https://www.frigid.nyc/events/mikedaisey

SHOW WEBSITE: frigid.nyc