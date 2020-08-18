MASKS & MUSICALS To Debut In Manhattan

The outdoor, socially distanced Broadway karaoke event MASKS & MUSICALS will debut on Tuesday August, 25 2020.

"Masks & Musicals:" is set to debut in Manhattan Tuesday August, 25 2020. The OUTDOOR and socially distanced Broadway karaoke event is the most innovative Broadway-related experience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendees can sing one Broadway song with a live pianist. Click here for set list. If you'd like to sing a different song, they are more than happy to take requests at info@jacklnthrapp.com.

Shows begin August 25, 2020 at Bar Nine in Midtown (807 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019). Tickets are $10. Thrapp Theatrics is running a promotion allowing the first 20 people to use the promo code "MASKS" to get tickets for $3. Click here to buy your ticket now.

SAFETY: They have a 10ft by 10ft clear barrier separating the pianist and singer. The audience will be socially distanced at their tables with the singer standing 12+ feet away from tables. Singers will wear masks & gloves (we're providing). They will change out microphone covers after every singer.

Executive produced by Emmy winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Producer/Playwright for "Good Morning New York: A New Musical" & "Park For Your Problems.") with music director Rose Van Dyne.

VENUE NOTE:

Masks & Musicals was initially set to debut at Q.E.D. Astoria but the venue is temporarily shutting down due to state restrictions. Their NEW venue will be Bar Nine in Manhattan.

