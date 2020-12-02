Livestreaming Game Show, DIRECTOR VS DIRECTOR, Announces Episode 6 - The College Edition!

From the prolific, whimsically surrealist minds at Orphean Circus comes Episode 6 of the live streaming game show competition, Director Vs Director!

Livestreaming on their Director Vs. Director YouTube Channel and on the Orphean Circus Facebook Page December 13th at 7:30 p.m. EST

In this interactive, Zoom-inspired game, two directors and their teams of artists have just three hours to work together behind-the-scenes to make a broadcast-ready presentation. Then, the teams go LIVE and we, the audience, get to vote for the winner in real-time!

Episode 6 - Director Vs Director COLLEGE EDITION!

The University of Oklahoma SOONERS Vs The North Dakota State University BISON

Team Evan Lennon (OU) Vs Team Scobie Bathie (NDSU)



RAH! RAH! SIS-BOOM-BAH! Watch as these two College Theater Departments go head-to-head!

The Mighty Oklahoma Sooners take on the Ferocious North Dakota Bisons in this college face-off, where talented young people, led by Directors Evan Lennon and Scobie Bathie, respectively, pull out ALL the collegiate stops. These students are primed!

Tune in live and vote live for the winning team!

Special Musical Guests Lisa & Curtis...Singing all the best songs.

Holding down this adventurous DIY romp is the show's host, National Treasure Mark Bedard, who - along with a wild array of on-air regulars - provides us with guidance, merriment, music, and unpredictable mayhem. Balloon Girl Millie Grams, 4-Cs Spokesperson Jenna Morris, and "Fly on the Wall" Tim Hearl are only a few of the Director Vs Director family. And longtime Orphean Circus collaborator John Ballinger provides the highly eclectic musical score for every episode.

About the Game

Two creative leaders bring together teams of 8 people, each. After a brief orientation meeting where they learn the game rules and their prescribed theme and props for their 8-minute presentations, each team breaks out into their own meeting and begins creating. They must devise a script and include one original song. At the end of the three-hour-period, each team has an online technical rehearsal. Then it's showtime! The teams present their work to a live online audience who will vote for their favorite presentation. The team with the most votes wins and goes on to future challenges.

About the Show

Game creator and director Ken Roht's priority for Director Vs Director is to offer unique, collaborative opportunities for the countless artists who are waiting for the performing arts to flourish again. Actors, singers, dancers, performance artists, filmmakers, designers, writers, musicians - and the audiences that appreciate them - all come to play.

Director Vs Director has, since its launch in August 2020, provided an outlet for nearly one hundred artists ages 3 to 73, from Los Angeles to London and from Broadway to Brazil.

Contributing artists include Broadway regulars Alice Ripley, Ben Cameron, Lauren Elder, J. Elaine Marcos, and Sam Given; notable performers and musicians Chris Wells of The Secret City, and Grammy award-winning vocalist Janis Siegel and Los Angeles Alt-rockers The HolyCuts; Veteran LA Director David O, Theatre Professor Marc Devine, UK Filmmaker Jacob Perlmutter, LA Designer Brandon Baruch, and Brazilian performance artist Artur Contardi, just to name a few. Head to the show's YouTube channel to see the first five episodes.

Director Vs Director is an all-volunteer production and audience donations collected from each episode go directly to the participating artists.

