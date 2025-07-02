Little Shakespeare Festival Unveils Schedule Of Performances At UNDER St. Marks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID New York will present the 5th Annual Little Shakespeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks, July 31-August 17. Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming).

The Little Shakespeare Festival at FRIGID New York, curated by Conor Mullen, is a celebration of independent theatre and performance that takes inspiration from the immortal bard, William Shakespeare. This year's theme is "Not Your English Teacher's Shakespeare."

Remember that English teacher you had? No, not the good one. The one that told you not to split your infinitives, that comic books weren't real books, and that kids say "like" too much. That English teacher. This year we'll present Shakespeare that would make that English teacher tell you to "see me after class!"

As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will

Written by Michael Hagins

Presented by Fork the Odds Productions

A Shakespeare parody of The Princess Bride! The fair maiden Buttercup is betrothed to the evil Prince Humperdinck, but she is forlorn since her true love Westley has died at sea. Before she can make it to her ill-fated wedding day, three thieves and a man in black will change everything, and become the proof that true love conquers all.

Thu July 31 at 6:30pm, Sun Aug 3 at 1pm, Fri August 8 at 7:45pm & Sat Aug 9 at 2pm 90 minutes Streaming

Hamlet: La Telenovela

Adapted by Federico Mallet, Translation by Jose Ruano

Presented by Something From Abroad

Hamlet couldn't possibly get more dramatic... or could it? Hamlet couldn't possibly be funny...or could it? Are Shakespeare and Telenovelas a match made in heaven? With Hamlet: La Telenovela audiences experience Hamlet like never before, with an adaptation that heightens the melodrama innate in the story and explores it under a farcical and comedic lens. We invite the public to open their arms to the extremely cathartic guilty pleasure that only Telenovelas (soap operas) can give. This show is in Spanish with English subtitles.

Fri Aug 1 at 7pm, Sat Aug 2 at 8:15pm, Thu Aug 7 at 8:15pm & Sun Aug 10 at 3pm 120 minutes Streaming

The Mousetrap, or Prince Hamlet wrote a dumb play and now we have to do it

Written by Margaret Rose Caterisano

Presented by Broomstick

A theatre company on the way to their next gig meets two men on the highway. The two men talk the performers into following them to the capital, Elsinore, where they are pressed into service by the prince, Hamlet, who believes the king, also his Uncle Claudius, is corrupt. The actors grapple with the call of duty, and discuss the pros and cons of speaking truth to power.

Sat Aug 2 at 3pm, Sun Aug 10 at 8:30pm & Thu Aug 14 at 8pm 75 minutes

UNSEX'd

Written by Jay Whitehead & Daniel Judes

Presented by JB Theatricals Directed by Josh Bradley

Something wicked this way comes.... JB Theatricals is delighted to present the U.S. premiere of this witty and raucous satire. UNSEX'd takes audiences back to Elizabethan London, and a time when men played women's roles onstage. UNSEX'd follows two boy-players: Wilburn, a fading star clinging to fame, and his apprentice Humphrey, a handsome upstart turning heads and stealing roles. As their competition for the role of Lady Macbeth heats up both onstage and off, dark magic, new grudges, and unleashed desires swirl into a fabulously queer theatrical storm.

Sat Aug 2 at 6pm, Sun Aug 3 at 3:30pm, Thu Aug 7 at 6pm, Sun Aug 10 at 6pm & Sun Aug 17 at 6:30pm 75 minutes Streaming

As You Will

Created by Conor Mullen, David Brummer, and George Hider

Friends, foes, fools! Do you ever bemoan the fact that the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote have been performed already? Do you yearn for the experience of seeing The Bard's works for the first time? Then celebrate the glad tidings of As You Will and our Unscripted Shakespeare Show! These Shakespearean Scholars are here to present all the monumental works the immortal Bard would've written if he hadn't gone and died. With just the title given by the audience the players of As You Will bring a Shakespearean comedy to life complete with Shakspeare's themes, language, poetic verse, and some scholarly footnotes thrown in for good measure. As You Will have performed such classics as "Eight Merry Spiders," "That Doth Not Go There," "1601: A Space Odyssey'' and though those shows will never be seen again, there's always a Shakespearean world premiere in our makeshift Globe Theatre at Under St Marks. Sun Aug 3 at 6pm, Fri Aug 8 at 6pm, Sat Aug 9 at 5pm & Sat Aug 16 at 7pm 60 minutes Streaming

Tempestuous

Written by Mark Sage

Haunted by the spirit of his younger self, an aging country music star battles dementia in a secluded lake-side cabin. Tempestuous asks the question if the good times are really over for good. Ariel Chance Farmer's daughter, Miranda, does her best to care for her father while nurturing her own dreams. All the while, the specter of the younger singer is a constant reminder of what is and what isn't. Leaning heavily on Shakespeare's The Tempest, this three-person play is a fresh take on the play. Sun Aug 3 at 8pm, Sat Aug 9 at 9pm & Sun Aug 17 at 4pm 80 minutes Streaming

Hamlet's Dad

Written & Performed by Rachel Resnik

Presented by Serious Play

Hamlet's Dad: Otherwise Known As The Daddy Issue's Cycle is comedian Rachel Resnik's magnum opus. A REALLY SERIOUS PLAY. NOT FUNNY. DON'T LAUGH. All five acts of Hamlet-guaranteed to solve your daddy issues-or your money back. Sat Aug 9 at 7pm 30 minutes

Anti-Gone

Created by Sivan Raz

Presented by Needs More Work Productions

Anti-Gone is a bold new adaptation of the beloved classic. Audiences take on an active part in determining the outcome of the thrilling drama, utilizing the most popular invention of Ancient Greece - the democratic vote. Is a happy ending for Antigone's story possible? Will we be able to find what has not been found in 2,500 years- a solution? "Giving Antigone a sense of possibility after all this time."

Thu Aug 14 at 6pm, Fri Aug 15 at 9pm, Sat Aug 16 at 3pm & Sun Aug 17 at 2pm 60 minutes Streaming

Two Households

Written & Performed by Rachel Weekley, Directed by Zeynep Akça

Presented by No Exit Theatre Collective

Two Gender identities, both alike in dignity, in the fair closet where we lay our scene. But wherefore art thou two? Using clown and movement work, Two Households reimagines the text of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet to explore queerness and gender identity through the allegory of coming out of the closet. Fri Aug 15 at 7pm & Sat Aug 16 at 5pm 60 minutes Streaming

Measure for Measure

Presented by Elsewhere Shakespeare Company

What use is goodness to the spider? To whom does he pray? Elsewhere Shakespeare Company presents a punk fable about the profound evils (and absurdities) of being alive.

Sat Aug 16 at 9pm 90 minutes

Comments

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...