Linda And Laura Benanti Join Valerie Smaldone On BAGELS AND BROADWAY Podcast

Valerie Smaldone is thrilled to welcomes Laura Benanti and her mother Linda to Bagels and Broadway, the weekly radio show and podcast broadcasting this and every Saturday at 9:05am on radio AM970.

The mother and daughter act, "Laura & Linda Benanti: The Story Goes On," plays Saturday night at the South Orange Performing Arts Center .

Bagels and Broadway - hosted by 5x Billboard Award winning media personality, Valerie Smaldone - brings entertainment notables, from Tony winners to hot newbies, to audiences all over the planet and can be heard at 9:05am on your radio dial at WNYM-AM 970 (ask ALEXA to take you there), or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

In addition to the lovely Benanti duo, Valerie also talks to 9/11 advocate, John Feal, the subject of an upcoming documentary and recipient of the Humanitarian Award from the Chemotherapy Foundation. John is founder of the Feal Good Foundation, advocating broadly for First Responders and emergency personnel in the U.S.

Celebrity Autobiography producer and author, Jane Goldman, joins to talk about her soon to be published book; and plant-based food expert, Elysabeth Alfano joins Valerie, whose food interests go far and wide.

And it's never Bagels and Broadway without lots of news from both the food scene and Broadway, so Valerie will be talking more about both subjects in her segments, FoodBytes and Broadway Bulletin.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist and longtime arts advocate, who has excelled at voiceover work, producing entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years.

On Monday, Oct. 14th, Valerie will be providing on-air commentary for the Columbus Day Parade on ABC-TV, then she's off to The Kennedy Center for the three day salute to Nat King Cole for which she will serve as the "voice of god" announcer.

Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

The Bagels and Broadway podcast is available at:

https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast





