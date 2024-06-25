Legendary Downtown Performance Artist Penny Arcade Attends TOMORROW WE LOVE At Chain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Tomorrow We Love completed their production at the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre, legendary downtown performance artist, actress and playwright Penny Arcade attended a performance and visited the cast of the new gender-bending comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-twentieth century written by Jeffrey Vause (Aloha Oy!) and Steve Hauck ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). Twelve performances were staged as part of the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre in New York City from June 13-23, 2024.

Steve Hauck directed a cast of six, including Jeffrey Vause as Elaine "Lainie" Fairbanks, with Alex Herrera (NY: Pride House, Side Show), Phoebe Lloyd (Regional: Loves Labor's Lost), Jimmy Moon (NY: A Letter to the Bishop), Sarah Sanou (Regional: Measure for Measure, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and Robert Sebastian Webb (Regional: The Odd Couple, The Mulligan).

It's 1960 in the wealthy enclave of Noble Bay, California, where Elaine 'Lainie' Fairbanks is the toast of the town. She has it all - money, status and an intimate relationship with the Pacific Ocean. Suddenly Lainie must contend with her husband's betrayal, her daughter's rebellion, her best friend's treachery and the wrath of a small town engulfed in scandal. Can she turn tragedy into triumph? Will she crumble or will she soar? Tomorrow We Love is her story - and ours!

Tomorrow We Love is produced by Proud Image Theatre Company as part of the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre. Set Designer: Evan Frank; Costume Designer: Jimmy Moon; Hair and Wig Designer: James Hodges; Lighting Designer: Sasha Finley; Choreographer: Don Philpott; Sound Designer: Morry Campbell; Make-up Designer: Akyiaa Wilson; Assistant Director: Austin Ku; Graphic Designer: Jeff Griffith; Photographer/Videographer: Kevin Cristaldi; Production Stage Manager: Emma Levy; General Manager: Bennett Theatricals LLC (Andy Crosten and Andrew Winans); House Manager: Tony M. Young; Press Representative: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Proud Image Theatre Company was founded in 2019 to highlight and showcase works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community that demonstrate tolerance and promote visibility through artistic expression. We also want to entertain and take audiences on unique journeys with a nod to the recent past while being mindful of the future.

Photo Credit: Proud Image Theatre Company

