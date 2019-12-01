Late Revue's Holiday Spectacular Comes to The People's Improv Theater

Article Pixel Dec. 1, 2019  

Late Revue's Holiday Spectacular Comes to The People's Improv Theater

The Holidays are here! So grab a beer and check out Late Revue's Holiday Spectacular!

This December, "Late Revue" presents a night of seasonal sketch comedy! Come watch as PIT House Team members get crazy with people from: McSweeney's, The Annoyance, The Pack Theater, Funny Or Die and more!

WHERE: The People's Improv Theater (Striker) - 123 E 24th St NYC, 10010

WHEN: Friday, December 13 at 11:00pm

TICKETS: $12 with no drink minimum!

Late Revue's writers have contributed to BBC Radio, Funny Or Die, The Yale Record and NationalLampoon[dot]com! Plus, the cast features PIT House Team members as well as performers from: The Annoyance, UCB and i.O. (West & Chicago).

VISIT: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/late-revue/ and follow us on Twitter @LateRevue



