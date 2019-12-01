Late Revue's Holiday Spectacular Comes to The People's Improv Theater

The Holidays are here! So grab a beer and check out Late Revue's Holiday Spectacular!

This December, "Late Revue" presents a night of seasonal sketch comedy! Come watch as PIT House Team members get crazy with people from: McSweeney's, The Annoyance, The Pack Theater, Funny Or Die and more!

WHERE: The People's Improv Theater (Striker) - 123 E 24th St NYC, 10010

WHEN: Friday, December 13 at 11:00pm

TICKETS: $12 with no drink minimum!

Late Revue's writers have contributed to BBC Radio, Funny Or Die, The Yale Record and NationalLampoon[dot]com! Plus, the cast features PIT House Team members as well as performers from: The Annoyance, UCB and i.O. (West & Chicago).

VISIT: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/late-revue/ and follow us on Twitter @LateRevue





