La MaMa Presents the American Premiere and New York Version of BACH AND BLEACH

La MaMa presents Bach & Bleach, an original music-theatre production by Netherlands-based violist Esther Apituley. The work, presented in a new production directed by Erwin Maas, will be seen for the first time in English and is set to a text by Ko van den Bosch. Bach and Bleach will be seen in its American premiere and takes place at La MaMa Experimental Theatre located at 66 East 4th Street. Bach & Bleach, with a running time of 80 minutes, is an ode to the power of the imagination and to the power of Bach. The work has been seen to rave reviews for more than 50 performances in both the Netherlands and in Spain.

The show begins with the unexpected meeting between a violist and a cleaning lady who accidentally meet at curtain time on stage. Each is unwilling to stop what they are doing. The musician wants to start the concert and the cleaning lady refuses to stop her work. Bach's Chaconne begins and its emotional and profound sound deeply touches the cleaning lady who is mopping. The music unlocks her imagination helping her to realize that she is more than what she believes herself to be.

The performers include Esther Apituley, violist, and the British-actress Jenny Sterlin as the cleaning lady. They are joined by eight musicians and a choir.

Bach & Bleach takes place June 5 - 9, 2019, Wednesday - Saturday at 8pm, with a Saturday 1pm and Sunday 5pm matinee included. It takes place at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Cub located at 66 East 4th Street, Downstairs. The Saturday/Sunday matinees are presented especially for families. Tickets, priced at $26; $21Student/Seniors [includes a $1 Facility Fee], are available at www.lamama.org.

The Downstairs @ La MaMa is located at 66 East 4th Street, on the south side of East 4th Street, between Bowery and Second Avenue. Transportation: F Train to Second Ave; R Trains to 8th Street; 6 Train to Astor Place.

Esther Apituley is acclaimed for her music-theatre concerts that bring the works of the great composers, combined with other disciplines that employ her innovative and dramatic themes, to the general public in a more intimate, relaxed and playful setting. Esther Apituley states, "Everything is made up of music; everything you can comprehend, everything you may desire, and everything you cannot stand."

La MaMa is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961. La MaMa has presented more than 5,000 productions by 150,000 artists of all nations, cultures, races and identities. Cultural pluralism and ethnic diversity are inherent in the work created on our stages. Here, artists find a supportive environment for artistic exploration, and audiences are part of the development of an artist's work over time.

A recipient of the 2018 Regional Theater Tony Award, and more than 30 Obie Awards and dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie, and Villager Awards, La MaMa has been a creative home for thousands of artists, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Ping Chong, Andre De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Warren Leight, Michael Mayer, Tadeusz Kantor, Bette Midler, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.





