L'Alliance New York Brings BLUR to New York Live Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



L'Alliance New York will present bLUr from October 2-4, 2025 at 7:30pm at New York Live Arts, 219 W 19th Street New York, NY 10011. Built in cycles of desire and fierce compassion, bLUr exists within a landscape of physical and emotional crisis. Five performers of exquisite humanity navigate urgent interventions, tender and brutal rescues, inside a space of howling hunger and deeply erotic tenderness. In bLUr, time warps and haunts, reminding us of our fragility, power, and need to care for and rescue one another.

L'Alliance New York is an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to providing its audience and students with engaging French language classes and audacious multi-disciplinary programming that celebrates the diversity of francophone cultures and creativity around the world. A welcoming and inclusive community for all ages and all backgrounds, L'Alliance New York is a place where people can meet, learn, and explore the richness of our heritages and share discoveries. L'Alliance New York strives to amplify voices and build bridges from the entire francophone world to New York and beyond."

Crossing The Line is a citywide festival that engages International Artists and New York City audiences in artistic discovery and critical dialogue to re-imagine the world around us. Crossing The Line is produced by L'Alliance New York in partnership with leading cultural institutions.