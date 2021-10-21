L Morgan Lee to be Featured in DRAW THE CIRCLE WIDE

Celebrated performer L Morgan Lee is the second guest artist to be featured in Series 2 of the video series Draw the Circle Wide, created by longtime collaborators Tom Gualtieri and David Sisco. Her episodes will be released on Thursday October 21 and 28 at 12 PM on Gualtieri & Sisco's YouTube channel.

As the issues of race, equity, and inclusion continue to spark national conversations, this series strives to re-evaluate who gets to be at the center of theatrical storytelling by highlighting the lives of diverse artists in the theatre. Each episode features an in-depth interview with a guest artist, intercut with Tom and David's songwriting process as they create a song specifically for them. Songs premiere alongside each interview.

L Morgan Lee is an Obie Award winning performer best known for her performance in Michael R. Jackson's musical, A Strange Loop. Her work on the show also garnered her a Lucille Lortel nomination and the distinction of being the first openly transgender actor to originate a role in a Pulitzer Prize winning piece of theatre. L Morgan is also developing a new play currently entitled The Women with visionary theatre artist Raja Feather Kelly, which received a reading at Ars Nova in April, 2021. She has also appeared as Lili Elbe in a London workshop of a new musical adaptation of David Ebershoff's Novel, The Danish Girl.

Tom Gualtieri and David Sisco met at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop in 2003. Their musicals include Falling to Earth and the forthcoming The Wings of the Dove with collaborator Michael Zam. For more information, visit their website: www.gualtieriandsisco.com.

Draw the Circle Wide can be streamed on YouTube on the Gualtieri & Sisco channel.