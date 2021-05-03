Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kim Hlavac's PENNY SLOTS To Premiere On The Open-Door Playhouse Podcast

Featuring Goreti da Silva, Carole Goldman, and Marla Cotovsky.

May. 3, 2021  

Kim Hlavac's PENNY SLOTS To Premiere On The Open-Door Playhouse Podcast

Open-Door Playhouse will present the audio play of Penny Slots, written and directed by Kim Hlavac.

Three lifelong friends from Astoria Queens retire to Florida. Unexpected adventure awaits them that lands them on the front page of their local newspaper. Follow their hilarious journey and banter. You can take the girls out of New York, but you can't take New York out of the girls!

The cast will feature Goreti da Silva, Carole Goldman, and Marla Cotovsky. Sound Design is by Hall Cantrell. The Open-Door Podcast is recorded at ES Audio Studios in Glendale, CA.

The production will premiere on the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast on Wednesday, May 26th. The episodes will be available at www.opendoorplayhouse.org.

The podcast is FREE to listen and download, but donations are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.opendoorplayhouse.org/donate to contribute. The performance will run approximately 15 minutes, with no intermission.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
Rogue Theater Festival to Return in July Photo

Rogue Theater Festival to Return in July

BREAKTHROUGHS to be Presented by NY Queer Playback Theater Photo

BREAKTHROUGHS to be Presented by NY Queer Playback Theater

Live action, audience interaction and a video game Photo

Live action, audience interaction and a video game

Post Theatrical Premieres THE MAILBOX By Tiny Box Theater, Artist Ya Chin Chang, and Compo Photo

Post Theatrical Premieres THE MAILBOX By Tiny Box Theater, Artist Ya Chin Chang, and Composer David Lamoureux


More Hot Stories For You

  • Heather Headley to Headline Goodman Theatre's 2021 Virtual Gala
  • Steppenwolf Announces Artistic Leadership Transition This Summer
  • WINCHELL: ON THE AIR Will Debut in June in CVPA Ballroom
  • Music Box Theatre Will Screen IN THE HEIGHTS Film This Summer