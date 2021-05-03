Kim Hlavac's PENNY SLOTS To Premiere On The Open-Door Playhouse Podcast

Open-Door Playhouse will present the audio play of Penny Slots, written and directed by Kim Hlavac.

Three lifelong friends from Astoria Queens retire to Florida. Unexpected adventure awaits them that lands them on the front page of their local newspaper. Follow their hilarious journey and banter. You can take the girls out of New York, but you can't take New York out of the girls!

The cast will feature Goreti da Silva, Carole Goldman, and Marla Cotovsky. Sound Design is by Hall Cantrell. The Open-Door Podcast is recorded at ES Audio Studios in Glendale, CA.

The production will premiere on the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast on Wednesday, May 26th. The episodes will be available at www.opendoorplayhouse.org.

The podcast is FREE to listen and download, but donations are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.opendoorplayhouse.org/donate to contribute. The performance will run approximately 15 minutes, with no intermission.