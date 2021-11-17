Katie Nixon's 52 PICKUP Announces New York Debut

Internationally acclaimed playwright Katie Nixon debuts her one woman show "52 Pickup" here in NYC this week. Katie has been touring the show internationally over the last three and half years.

The show itself is a musical about coping with trauma. How do you pick up the pieces? Funny, hopeful and emotional, this play portrays a journey that finds beauty from pain. Through original text, music and choreography, these mediums come together to present how trauma affects social interactions, the body, and brain.

Come see 52 Pickup 11/16, 11/17, and 11/20 at Teatro Latea as a part of the New York Theater Festival. More information can be found at Katie's website katienixon.net