Kali Productions Announces John Patrick Shanley's  SAVAGE IN LIMBO New Staging

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kali Productions has announced its theatrical production of Savage in Limbo, the critically acclaimed play by Pulitzer Prize-winning and Academy Award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley. The production will open on Friday, June 20, 2025 at The Producer's Club, with performances running through Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Directed by Lola Lopez Guardone, Savage in Limbo is a fierce, funny, and poignant exploration of identity, hope, and the ache of unrealized dreams. Set in a rundown Bronx bar, the play follows a group of thirtysomething misfits grappling with the inertia of their lives and the hunger for change. With Shanley's razor-sharp dialogue and deep emotional undercurrents, this production promises an electrifying evening of theater.

"We're thrilled to bring this raw and poetic story to life," says Hillary Brown, of Kali Productions. "Savage in Limbo confronts the universal fear of being stuck-and the brave, sometimes reckless, need to break free."

The cast features a powerhouse ensemble including -in order of appearance- Emily Kendall Cohen, Alex Burns, Ambrealys, Amy Klewitz, and Brian Dole, supported by a dynamic creative team. Kali Productions continues its mission to stage bold, resonant works that spark conversation and challenge audiences.

Comments