Judy Gold Joins Lineup for INDICTMENT EXCITEMENT at Theatre555

Emmy-Award winning stand-up comic Judy Gold will add her singular voice to "INDICTMENT EXCITEMENT," a lacerating exploration of the current political world of Donald Trump, the Republican Party and the upcoming midterm elections for four (4) nights - Thursday, October 20, Friday, October 21, Friday, October 28, and Friday, November 4. All performances are at 7:30pm. Featuring Sirius-XM radio broadcasters John Fugelsang and Rhonda Hansome, with a rotating roster of the most dynamic voices in political comedy, performances began Tuesday, October 11 (through November 5) at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street - between 10th & 11th Avenues). Opening Night is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18th at 7:30pm.

Produced by Laughing Liberally, a progressive performance group that springs up every several years at critical times in the political journey of the country, the company includes writers, performers and regular radio broadcasters, John Fugelsang, Rhonda Hansome, Dean Obeidallah, Jim David, Scott Blakeman, Charles McBee, and others.

Special guest Judge Andrew Napolitano, long time chief legal analyst for "Fox News," will join the cast on Wednesdays and Fridays and provide his take on the legal issues facing Donald Trump and relate stories of the "Fox News" world and the Trump administration.

Laughing Liberally is the performance division of Living Liberally which was founded in 2003. With over 100 local partners throughout the country, Living Liberally has the goal of bringing progressive thinkers together in social settings to share the common aspirations of a progressive "liberal" America.

"Laughing Liberally has been doing limited runs in New York and around the country for almost 20 years, seeking, as we say, to save democracy one laugh at a time. If the current election cycle isn't a great time to save democracy, I don't know what is,"comments Producer Eric Krebs. "If we can't find the outrageous dark humor and satire in this election, we never will! And our special guest Judge Andrew Napolitano will bring a surprising perspective to both the intellect and the outlandish humor of Laughing Liberally."

The performance schedule is Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3:00pm. Tickets are $20 & $49 and available at www.Theater555.com.

A complete list of performers and dates can be found at www.IndictmentExcitement.com.

Bios

Judy Gold

has had stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central and LOGO. She is also the author of Yes I Can Say That: When They Come For The Comedians, We Are All In Trouble, a critically acclaimed book about free speech and cancel culture which debuted as the number one comedy release on Amazon and was featured in the New York Times Book Review. Judy is also host of the hit podcast, Kill Me Now with Judy Gold. Judy plays the role of Chaya on FX's Better Things, as well as being a writer on the show. Judy appears on Showtime's new series' First Lady as Elizabeth Read, and on upcoming season three of City On A Hill as Cassandra Kassell. Judy also guest stars as Sophie in the much-anticipated Apple TV+ drama series Extrapolations. Other guest stars include, Hulu's Life and Beth, and Season 2 of Peacock's Girls 5 Eva. She has had recurring roles Netflix's Friends from College and TBS' Search Party. Judy is one of the main subjects in the Hulu documentary Hysterical. Judy is the host of the hit podcast, Kill Me Now. She has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show. From 1999-2010, Judy was the host of HBO's At the Multiplex with Judy Gold. Judy also won two Emmy awards for writing and producing The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Judy has written and starred in two critically acclaimed, Off-Broadway hit shows: The Judy Show - My Life as a Sitcom (Outer Critics Circle Nomination), and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother (GLAAD Media Award - Outstanding NY Theater, Drama Desk Nomination - Actor). Judy received rave reviews as Gremio in The Public Theater's all female production of The Taming of The Shrew for The NYC Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park. She also co-starred in Off-Broadway's Clinton! The Musical, and Disaster! The Musical. Judy has made numerous appearances on The View, The Today Show, The Drew Barrymore Show & The Wendy Williams Show. She often pops up on The Food Network, but please do not mention Chopped All Stars or Rachel vs. Guy to her. Judy's three albums, Conduct Unbecoming, Kill Me Now and Judith's Roommate Had a Baby are available wherever you get your music. You can also check out her website, JudyGold.com or follow her on Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok - @jewdygold

Laughing Liberally is a national comedy project that's been promoting democracy one laugh at a time for 15 years. It is part of the Living Liberally political network that boasts more than 200 "Drinking Liberally" happy hours around the country, building community among liberals in the most conservative corners of America-which has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Nation, and on MSNBC and "The Daily Show."