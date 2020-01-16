Jordan Klepper To Pilot New Live Debate Comedy Show At Caveat In January

Hosted by Jordan Klepper. Jordan is a comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host. He hosted the satirical Comedy Central program The Opposition with Jordan Klepper from 2017 to 2018, and he starred in the docuseries, Klepper, which aired in 2019.

Klepper began his career as a member of The Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade, where he met his wife Laura Grey. Soon after, they began producing and starring in their own short films that they wrote together. In 2014 Klepper became a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as host. He remained in the show with Trevor Noah until 2017, and returned in December 2019 to be on the campaign trail with Trump supporters.

Featuring:

Kelly Bachman: Kelly is a writer, director, producer, comedian and musician from North Carolina-currently based in New York. The odds are, you know Kelly from that one time a show producer thought it would be a cool idea to invite an alleged serial rapist to watch Kelly perform stand-up comedy. Someone taped Kelly's set that night and shared it, so she talked to CNN about it, and wrote something for The New York Times, Glamour and The Guardian too.

Adam Green: Adam is co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee and Progressive Change Institute. His organization is one of the leading groups supporting Elizabeth Warren for president and pushing new progressive ideas into the political mainstream.

Peter Suderman: Peter is the Features Editor for Reason Magazine, the online platform of Reason magazine. He writes regularly on health care, the federal budget, tech policy, and pop culture. Before joining Reason, Suderman worked as a writer and editor at National Review, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, FreedomWorks, Doublethink, and Culture11. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Slate, The Wall Street Journal, Vox, Politico, The New York Post, Newsweek, The Washington Examiner, and numerous other publications. He lives in Washington, D.C.

Dina Hashem: Dina first tried stand-up by auditioning for the 2010 New Jersey Comedy Festival. After winning 1st place, she continued to perform regularly in New York City. Dina's style involves a subdued delivery with dark observations about her life and Arab upbringing. She has performed on Comedy Central's Roast Battle, CONAN on TBS, Melbourne Comedy Festival, Comedy Central's Clusterfest, SF Sketchfest, and can be seen regularly at The Stand and Comedy Cellar.

The next Debate Club with host Jordan Klepper will occur on Monday, January 27th at 9:00pm, featuring Kenice Mobley, Nelini Stamp, Michael Cruz Kayne, and Coleman Hughes.

For more information visit https://www.caveat.nyc/event/debate-club-with-host-jordan-klepper-1-20-2020.





