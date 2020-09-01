Jerome Bates and Stanley Wayne Mathis to Star in Virtual Play Reading Of GREENWOOD By Coolidge Harris Jr.

The play reading will take place on Sunday, September 6th at 8PM EST.

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents an ENCORE Virtual Play Reading of GREENWOOD by Coolidge Harris, Jr. and Directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Sunday, September 6th at 8PM EST.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_anUbRzcNTGSW6qVSAHauXQ

Donation: $15 to benefit Riant Theatre.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Greenwood is set in Tulsa, OK. The play starts on the day of May 30th, 1921, the day leading up to the Black Wall Street massacre. Lucile and Red-Manning, owners of a boarding house located in the heart of the Greenwood district, come to realize they are two degrees separated from a guest who have come to establish roots there, or has he? The boarding home occupants, like most citizens of Greenwood live a normal life, proud of the community they have built, but navigating the undercurrent of racial inequities is a constant in their lives. Lucile and Red-Manning have a special union which is threatened by this mysterious traveler. The play is a love story that orbits the most violent days of Black American history.

The Cast includes:

Jerome Preston Bates as Red-Manning, Broadway Credits include: AMERICAN SON with Kerry Washington, JITNEY directed by Ruben Santiago Hudson, STICKFLY directed by Kenny Leon and SEVEN GUITARS directed by Lloyd Richards (created the role of Floyd Barton opposite Viola Davis);

Stanley Wayne Mathis as Sir, Broadway Credits include: THE BOOK OF MORMON, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, WONDERFUL TOWN, KISS ME KATE, THE LION KING, and JELLY'S LAST JAM;

Susan Spain as Lucile, Off-Broadway credits include: Susan in Black Monday (New York Theatre Workshop, Lubov in The Cherry Orchid (Spoon Theatre) and Juanita in Birthright (Billie Holiday Theatre);

ROBERT BATISTE as Tucker (Theatre credits include: Largo in To Die For Monday (The Attic), David in The Rebirth Consortium (The Complex) and Henry in A Death In Bethany (The Hudson);

KYMBERLY BURNS as Shawnese (Theatre credits include: Woman 1 in The Last Train (The Afrikan Women's Repertory), Shoshana in Riding On Bald Tires (Riant Theatre) and Kit in The Water Children (The Constans Theatre);

TYLER FAUNTLEROY as Young Boy, Theatre credits include: Taj in Looking For Leroy (New Federal Theatre), Hotspur in I Henry IV (Folger Theatre), Henry in Next To Normal (Syracuse Stage) and Prince Aidan in Cinderella: A Musical Panto (People's Light Theatre) ;

CARLE ATWATER as Shrine. He received the LA Critics Award for Best Performance in a Musical for his portrayal of Bert Williams in Williams and Walter. Regional credits include: Becker in Jitney (Marietta Theatre in the Square). He can be seen in the recently released film: Voices Beyond The Veil. He has sung back up for Aretha Franklin, and has sung opera at the Kennedy Center and the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden on several occasions; and

SHANEL NICOLE MOORE as the Narrator, Theatre credits include: Lula Belle Jury in Fiddlin' On The Mountain Top (GLO 2015), Ladoris in Grandma's Hands (Street of Gold Productions) and Nurse Finn in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Coverdale Theatre Performing Arts).

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Click Here.

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series Click Here.

To register for the Playwriting Workshop on Zoom Click Here.

