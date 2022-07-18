Jay Délise's MAKE (f)ART To Premiere at Dixon Place This Week

MAKE (f)ART, a clown show about the "correct" and "first class" way to make theatre, will premiere at Dixon Place this Thursday at 7:30pm! Featuring Sapphire Elizabeth Craouwtch(auex)'tch, MAKE (f)ART is an experimental choreopoem of decolonized and deconstructed nature that seeks to answer the question, "What is (f)ART?"

About Jay Délise Jay Délise

(she/they/them) (official jester of Sugar Hill) is a writer, theater artist, and producer based in Harlem, New York. She has performed at The United Nations, The Schomburg Center, The Pulitzer Center, and Carnegie Hall. Their work has been highlighted around the world and in publications including Afropunk, Broadway World, Vagabond City, Glass Poetry Press, and Huffington Post. Jester, writer, eater of grapes...etcetera. Their therapist described Jay as "the great disruptor"

About Dixon Place

n artistic incubator since 1986, Dixon Place is a Bessie and Obie Award-winning non-profit institution committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theatre, dance, music, puppetry, circus arts, literature and visual art at all stages of development. Presenting over 1000 creators a year, this local haven inspires and encourages diverse artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, generate new ideas, and consummate new practices. The artist's experience is given top priority through our professional atmosphere and remuneration, and their process is enhanced by our adventurous audiences. With a renewed commitment to racial equity and justice, Dixon Place is a local haven for creativity as well as an international model for the open exploration of the process of creation.