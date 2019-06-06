Jana Robbins, Erin Hill And More Join Bagels And Broadway This Weekend

Valerie Smaldone's weekly radio show and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, welcomes top, eclectic Broadway names this week as Valerie does a Countdown to the Tony Awards. Listeners can tune in to the broadcast on radio AM970 Saturday at 9am, or catch the podcast here, Bagels and Broadway, to hear interviews and news from the heart of Times Square, plus food news from around the world.

Prolific actress, harpist and composer, Erin Hill, who appeared in original Broadway casts of Titanic, Sam Mendes' Cabaret, and Urinetown, joins Valerie to discuss current and upcoming projects. Erin's unusual and busy career spans recording (she is a Billboard Top World Artist), screenwriting, comedy (she is known for her work with Dave Chappelle), theater, film, voiceovers and jingles. She appears frequently with the Beatles tribute band, The Fab Faux.

Actress-director and award winning producer of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Jana Robbins, sits with Valerie for an interview this week, and the audience will hear timely comments from The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block and Hillary and Clinton's Laurie Metcalf.

Valerie's Broadway Bulletin will be full of news and excitement in advance of the Awards Sunday night, and her weekly section for gourmands, Food Bytes, will no doubt uncover something delicious.

Valerie Smaldone is a 5x Billboard Award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For just over a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs. The weekly show has featured: The Ferryman playwright and Tony nominee, Jez Butterworth, Tony nominee Laura Donnelly, Tootsie writer Robert Horn, Tony winner Cady Huffman, writer-director Will Nunziata, composer Joe Iconis, producer Jennifer Tepper, librettist Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston and Renee Taylor, and many other show business luminaries.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway at 9am Saturdays on WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

The podcast is available at: https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast..





