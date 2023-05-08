IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Shakes Things Up With A Cast Of Newcomers

Comedy and pageantry collide in Brooklyn comedian-and-pop-star Ian Lockwood's IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT, coming to Union Hall on May 13th.



Ian is once again on the hunt for love after the winner of Girlfriend Pageant: All Stars leaves him to pursue her Broadway dreams. Can this down-on-his-luck totally straight guy find love in a group of all new faces?



"15 all star contestants compete to be pop-star-comedian Ian Lockwood's heterosexual girlfriend! With 4 rounds -- Gown & Age, Talent, Verisimilitude, and Emotional Support -- any of these beautiful women could be crowned Ian's Girlfriend.



The winner will reign as Ian's heterosexual girlfriend for one (1) year and receive a one (1) year supply of hot dogs from Jonathan's Crazy Hot Dogs*.



*One (1) year supply of hot dogs is defined as one thousand (1000) hot dogs and will be delivered in one shipment on January 1st, 2022. Buns not included."



Featuring contestants Irina Chelidze, Sophie Grace Clark, Lida Darmian, Jess Elgene, Micaela Fagan, Kristen Gonzalez, Heather Harrison, Hoodo Hersi, Carey Keyes, Jenny Matthews, Marissa Moorhead, Alex Phipps, Amamah Sardar, Tess Tregallas, & Rebecca Weiser



With special appearances from Ashley Everhart & Maggie Crane and judges Charlie Bardey & Jilberto Soto.



Performance location: Union Hall, 702 Union St. Brooklyn, NY 11215

Performance dates: SATURDAY May 13th @ 9:30 PM

Ticket Price: $10 advance, $15 at-door

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2241395®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fian-lockwoods-girlfriend-pageant-new-faces-tickets-623394769537?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1