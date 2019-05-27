HoneyVic Productions Presents ACCELERATING CHANGE

HoneyVic Productions (Artistic Director, Juanda Hall and Executive Director, Sal Vitale) announced today the premiere of a new play, Accelerating Change, written and directed by Juanda Hall.

When you look around at the world we live in, a world plagued by famine, wars, chaos and hatred, do you ever wish there was something you could do to make things better? But felt too small or insignificant to take on the challenge? The main characters in Accelerating Change feel that way too. Accelerating Change takes us through four vignettes that show how one family evolves over generations. The main characters each live in a world where they fear for the future of their families and wish things were different. They find themselves in situations created by their ancestors where they must choose between the status quo or following their hearts. The changes they commit to have a rippling effect on future generations.

Accelerating Change has been described as "edgy." It may make some people uncomfortable as it deals with social issues from the days of slavery such as fighting for equality and white guilt that still reverberate today. It will give the audience something to think about and discuss long after the play.

Juanda Hall, Artistic Director of HoneyVic Productions says, "This is the start of a new life for me. It fulfills a lifetime dream to begin staging the many plays that I've written over the years. We all see ways to improve the world we live in. My characters face extraordinary problems and realize they must act to make changes in their lives and in society. I'm excited to see these characters come to life on the stage."

Sal Vitale, Executive Director of HoneyVic Productions says, "I've always loved the theatre. I'm excited to be a part of this new production, combining my organization skills with Juanda Hall's writing talent. I look forward to a thrilling creative journey."

Accelerating Change is produced by HoneyVic Productions in conjunction with the American Theatre of Actors. It stars Bianca Bertrand, Amy D'Aulerio, Erika DeGraff, Amanda Edmonds, Arielle Edmonds, Brandon Kimm, Danazah Provet, Monty Renfrow, Anthony Roberts II, Kyonne Smith, Arianna Thompkins, and Veronica Wood.

Performances are scheduled Thursday, June 6th through Saturday, June 8th at 8:00 PM; on Saturday, June 8th and Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $25 and are available at http://www.juandascorner.com/accelerating-change.





