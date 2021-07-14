HAMLET Returns to Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company This August

Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company will bring its production of Hamlet back - for a LIVE run at The Clemente, 107 Suffolk St, New York City, August 26-29.

Shakespeare's most enigmatic play was scheduled to be presented in August 2020 at downtown's cutting-edge Clemente by Shakespeare Sports. Working quickly, producer Carrie Isaacman and director Michael Hagins reworked the production to appear virtually. That production won accolades. Now, the same teams join together to bring back their Hamlet, LIVE, at the same place, same dates, just one year later.

Michael Hagins returns as director of the production. Hagins is synonymous with innovative physicality in his classical productions as well as writer of plays dealing in social justice.

Returning to the role of Prince Hamlet is Matthew Tiemstra. Jan Ewing of Hi Drama said "His energy and enthusiasm was evident, and his descent into madness particularly effective." Joining him again is Mary Sheridan who - in the same review - was cited as "convincingly play[ing] Gertrude, Hamlet's mother, with love and an uneasy concern as she watched her son self-destruct" and Aaron David Kapner who was called "a stitch" with "great charm and subtle humor" as Guildenstern and Osric. Mr. Kapner will be assuming the role of Polonius in this new production.

The company is completed by returning members, Brad Summer, Charlie M. Alemán, Gigi Principe, Tucker Dally Johnston, with Benny Acevedo joining the company.

The Off-Off-Broadway Review Award winning Shakespeare Sports Theatre's mission is to carry through Shakespeare's works to the current times of how we, as Americans, view what Shakespeare saw from his life and times by creating theatre on the other side of the rainbow of our ancestors who created America.

Contact ShakespeareSportsTheatreCompany.com for further info and or visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/hamlet-tickets-158244322027?aff=efbneb for tickets.