Gracie Gardner's BANYA Extends At TheaterLab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After selling out its initial run, Bad Mother has added performances of BANYA, a new play by Gracie Gardner (I'm Revolting, New York Times Critics' Pick Athena). Directed by Claire Pruett, this steamy two-hander stars David Gow and Anna Tullis. Performances will now run through October 13 at Theaterlab.

In BANYA, two strangers, Brian and Darlene, confront their darkest secrets during a revealing sauna session. BANYA blends dark humor and poignant reflections to explore shame, fear, millennial despair, and the search for genuine connection.

The Production Team for BANYA includes Asa Lipton (lighting). Alex McCarron (set consultant), Eric Berg (stage manager/ assistant director) and Acadia Barrengos (intimacy coordinator) with project management by the Catchall Concierge and publicity by Spin Cycle.

BANYA runs October 12 & 13 at 7:30PM. Running time is 1 hour. Theaterlab is located at 357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $35, available at theaterlabnyc.com

Comments