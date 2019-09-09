Gingold Theatrical Group Continues Project Shaw with A SCINTILLATING SHAW PARTY

Gingold Theatrical Group continues the 14th Season of Project Shaw, Art as Activism: A Theatrical Survival Guide, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programming, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.



"To complement our production of Shaw's epic and rarely seen Caesar & Cleopatra, we will bring you an international team of actors, directors, scholars, and historians to explore the distinctly Shavian issues addressed in this play and how they relate to our lives in the present. Though it's not necessary to have seen our production (for more information go to gingoldgroup.org/caesar-and-cleopatra) we strongly recommend it! Not only as a reference, but for the entertainment value of a play you've probably never seen mounted in New York City!" said David Staller. Tickets for this special event are only $10!



The audience will engage in discussions about several Shaw-themed issues with this amazing team moderated by Caesar & Cleopatra director, David Staller:

James Armstrong: Building the Shaw canon with Caesar & Cleopatra

Stephen Brown-Fried: Shakespeare's influence on Shaw

Ellen Dolgin: Shaw in the classroom

Prof. Andrew M. Flescher: Ethics in the world of Shaw

Prof. Bob Gaines: President of the International Shaw Society

David McFadden: Ancient art and how it has influenced our modern world

Liam Prendergast: Ancient history and Shaw's Caesar & Cleopatra



Next up after Scintillating Shaw Party will be Shaw's Arms and the Man on October 28th, followed by The Play's The Thing by Ferenc Molnar on November 18th, and ending the 2019 season, I'll Leave It To You by Noel Coward on December 16th.[1]



GTG's mainstage presentation of this rare revival of Shaw's beloved almost historical comedy Caesar and Cleopatra continues its Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row through October 12th only. Artistic Director David Staller directs a cast that features Jeff Applegate (National Tours of Mamma Mia!, Cheers: Live on Stage) as Rufio; Rajesh Bose (Henry VI, The Seagull - NAATCO, Pygmalion - Bedlam) as Pothinus; Brenda Braxton (Broadway: Chicago, Smokey Joe's Café - Tony Award nomination, Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond) as Ftatateeta; Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde - Tony Award nomination, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Les Miserables) as Caesar; Dan Domingues (Wild Goose Dreams - Public Theater; The Undertaking - The Civilians; To The Bone - Cherry Lane; The Jammer, The Cherry Orchard - Atlantic Theater) as Apolldorus; Jonathan Hadley (Broadway: Jersey Boys; Finian's Rainbow - Irish Rep; A Class Act - MTC; The Bodyguard The Musical, Into the Woods - National Tours; Widowers' Houses - GTG/TACT, Rothschild & Sons - York Theatre) as Britannus; and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk - Lincoln Center Theater; The Moors - Playwrights Realm; The Taming of the Shrew - Public Theater/Delacorte, Awake and Sing! - NAATCO) as Cleopatra.



All the plays in this series will be presented in a concert-reading format at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. Tickets are $40 for each of the plays in Project Shaw and are available by calling 212-864-5400 or online at www.symphonyspace.org. Special reserved VIP seating available for $55 by contacting the Gingold office 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org. Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre space is completely accessible. Infra-red hearing devices are also available.



Now celebrating its 14th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). Since 2013, they also present works by writers who share Shaw's activist socio-political views embracing human rights and free speech, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Elizabeth Robins, Rachel Crothers, Pinero, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker. GTG's other programs include its new play development and educational programs. For those interested in lively off-site discourses, each Project Shaw event is followed by a talk-back with cast members. GTG's David Staller and Stephen Brown-Fried also host a monthly Shaw Club discussion group.



GTG recently completed a highly acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement of Shaw'sHeartbreak House. Terry Teachout in the The Wall Street Journal declared, "Mr. Staller has taken on Heartbreak House, one of Shaw's most challenging plays, with altogether extraordinary results. Every gesture lands with the utmost potency, and the climactic convulsion that is the play's final scene sweeps away the bubbly comedy and leaves you, as Shaw intended, in shock. Mr. Staller has given us a uniquely satisfying production of this great but hard-to-stage play. This is one of the finest Shaw stagings of the past decade. Do not miss it." In his year end recap, Mr. Teachout named Heartbreak House Best Classical Production of the year: "David Staller's conceptual staging of George Bernard Shaw's Heartbreak House, produced off Broadway by the Gingold Theatrical Group, was the best thing Mr. Staller has given us to date-which is saying something."



For more information about Project Shaw and all the programs at Gingold Theatrical Group, call 212-355-7823, email info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit gingoldgroup.org.





