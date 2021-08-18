Gideon Media to Present Part Two of GIVE ME AWAY

Gideon Media, the creators behind the hit podcast Steal The Stars and the critically lauded stage saga The Honeycomb Trilogy, will premiere part two of season one of their multi-season science fiction epic Give Me Away, written by audio-fiction juggernaut and critically lauded playwright Mac Rogers with acclaimed director Jordana Williams. Season One, Part One previously premiered on July 16, July 23, July 30, and August 6, 2021. Season One, Part Two will premiere on September 17, September 24, October 1, October 8 & October 15. Episodes will be free on-demand to listeners across all platforms where podcasts may be found, with distribution from public media organization PRX.

They call the spaceship that crashed in the Nevada desert "The Ghosthouse" because it screams-the screams of thousands of extraterrestrial political prisoners uploaded into its horrific mainframe. The only way to free them... is to transfer them into the bodies of humans willing to share their minds with an alien second consciousness. But who would volunteer for that? Graham Shapiro, divorced and adrift at age 50, is one of the first to raise his hand. Season One of Give Me Away follows Graham's journey into a world of radical hospitality, one which will touch everything-and everyone-in his life.

The simmering tensions of the first half of Give Me Away Season One explode into full-scale crises in the second half, as Graham's biological family and his new chosen one spin out of control with extraordinary consequences. At the heart of this storm is Joshua, Graham's extraterrestrial "Second," who barges into Graham's mind and body with a frightening agenda all his own. The final five episodes build to a shocking finale that puts both halves of Graham's life on a collision course.

The cast features Hanna Cheek (one of Time Out New York's "Future Legends of NYC Theatre"), Sean Williams (Advance Man at The Gym at Judson), Kevin R. Free (Welcome to Nightvale), Nat Cassidy (King Kirby on Broadway Podcast Network), Diana Oh (Infinite Love Party at The Bushwick Starr), Dani Martineck (Almelem at The Brick), Rebecca Comtois (God of Obsidian), Alba Ponce de León (The Clean Up), Jorge Cordova (M. Night Shyamalan's The Visit), Lori Elizabeth Parquet (Shadow/Land with The Public), Stephanie Willing (Little Shop of Monsters on Audible), Ato Essandoh (Away on Netflix), Hennessy Winkler (Mrs. Mayfield's 5th Grade Reunion with Caps Lock Theatre), Brian Silliman (High Fidelity on Hulu), Christopher Wilson (Unwell: A Midwestern Gothic Mystery), Neimah Djourabchi (Steal the Stars), Matthew Trumbull (We Are a Masterpiece with Retro Productions), and Maya Armstrong (Kid Biologists at Brooklyn Comedy Collective). The creative team includes Sound Design by Bart Fasbender (All the Ways to Say I Love You starring Judith Light at MCC and for Audible), Music Composed by Adam Blau (You're the Worst on FX). Assistant Director Marty McGuire and Producer Cara Ehlenfeldt.

Mac Rogers (Playwright) is an award-winning audio dramatist and playwright. His podcasts Steal The Stars, The Message, and LifeAfter have been downloaded over 10 million times. He has also written for prominent fiction podcasts like The Truth, Tumanbay, Arden, and Alba Salix, Royal Physician, as well as an episode of Torchwood for Big Finish. His stage plays include The Honeycomb Trilogy (three-time New York Times Critics Pick), Universal Robots, Viral, and God of Obsidian. His audio dramas and plays have earned acclaim from The New York Times, The Guardian, The Atlantic, Vanity Fair, Fangoria, io9, and many others.

Jordana Williams (Director) specializes in grounding fantastical events in a living, breathing, emotional reality. She is the director of Give Me Away, Steal the Stars, The Earth Moves, God of Obsidian, Out of Sight, and several other forthcoming fiction podcasts. Before moving into audio, she directed numerous critically acclaimed plays, including The Honeycomb Trilogy, Universal Robots, Viral, Frankenstein Upstairs, Asymmetric, Almelem, Alexandria, The Particulars, and Kill Shakespeare.

Gideon Media proudly brings the award-winning theatre tradition of Gideon Productions to audio, crafting gripping productions that explore human grace and darkness through the kaleidoscope of popular genre forms. Gideon Media draws on its founders' two-decade record of acclaimed onstage storytelling to meticulously craft new audio series that use thrilling entertainment as a delivery system for challenging stories that take on religion, sexuality, politics, culture, and the often strange bonds that tie people together in a rapidly changing world. Gideon Media's debut production, Steal The Stars, was downloaded over two million times and was an Audie Awards Finalist for Best Audio Drama. Gideon Media is represented by CAA, Circle Of Confusion, and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams, & Shepherd. www.gideon-media.com