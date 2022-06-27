Gi60 The World's First International One Minute Theatre Festival Celebrates 18 Years of Collaboration and Community

The 18th annual Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US, in collaboration with The Tank NYC, a home for emerging artists - is back LIVE in NYC from July 6-9, 2022.

Catch up on all of your missed theatre as we premiere 50 one-minute plays written by authors from around the world, and performed by 12 intrepid actors in a single evening! With plays from Ontario to Ohio, and Great Britain to Brooklyn, this rich collection of stories captures life's unique moments through the eyes of lovers, dreamers, and rebellious zombies. Gi60 International annually produces 100 new plays - 50 in the US and 50 in the UK - and has premiered over 2000 plays written by diverse voices from around the world!

All four performances will be live at The Tank and live streamed on their CyberTank platform; tickets from $10-$25. Proceeds will go to the Christopher Thomasson Memorial Fellowship, created to support young directors and sound designers.

*Please note these performances will be presented at the Tank's in-person performance space at 312 W 36th St. All attendees will be required to display proof of full covid vaccination before being admitted, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service. Patrons will also be required to wear masks while indoors at all times.

WHAT: Gi60 International One-Minute Theatre Festival US - 50 plays

WHEN: July 6, 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: 312 W 36th Street, Floor 1, New York NY 10018