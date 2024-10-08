Georgia O'Keeffe-Inspired THE ALCHEMIST'S VEIL to Premiere At La MaMa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La MaMa will present Guggenheim artist Maureen Fleming in the World Premiere of THE ALCHEMIST'S VEIL. Created, choreographed, and performed by Fleming, this unique production features brilliant lighting and geometric moving sculptures by Christopher Odo and sound design by Brett Jarvis with hypnotic live piano by Bruce Brubaker and violinist Tim Fain on film performing music by Philip Glass and Brian Eno. Performances begin October 17 at the Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa.

In THE ALCHEMIST'S VEIL, Maureen Fleming combines surreal movement poetry and mesmerizing visuals inspired by the paintings of American artist Georgia O'Keeffe in a sensual journey crystallizing mystical femininity across generations. Moving beyond beauty to provide an ultimately redemptive response to suffering, the capacity for endurance and healing, for self-creation and self-destruction, THE ALCHEMIST'S VEIL is a glorious assertion of femininity.

THE ALCHEMIST'S VEIL runs October 17 - 27, Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. The Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa is located at 66 East 4th Street (between 2nd & 3rd Aves -- accessible from the F train at 2nd Ave). Tickets are $30 / $25 for students/seniors, available at 646-430-5374 or www.lamama.org. (Note: this performance contains nudity and may not be suitable for all audiences.)

Maureen Fleming is renowned for her original fusion of visual art and movement theater. Born in Japan to Irish-American parents, a childhood car accident and subsequent spinal deformity left her with unique movement abilities. With the discipline of a classicist and the imagination of an iconoclast, Fleming connects cultures and art forms in an interdisciplinary celebration of femininity and the universality of the soul's journey. A Guggenheim Fellow and Fulbright Scholar to Ireland, S. Korea, Colombia and Latvia, her solo and group works have toured including five continents including the Spoleto Festival in Italy, FILO Festival Brazil, Performing America's Tour Colombia, Argentina and Uruguay, the O' Shaughnessy Women of Substance Series in St. Paul, Jacob's Pillow Festival, The Cleveland Museum of Art, Emerson Majestic and Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, and NY City Center Fall for Dance Festival. www.MaureenFleming.com.

