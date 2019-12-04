GALAHAD AND THE DRAGONS: A Remount, Presented By The Rogue Players As Part Of HERE's Sublet Series

The Rogue Players are proud to present the remount of Galahad and the Dragons, a fantastical solo show for adults, as part of HERE's Sublet Series. Galahad and the Dragons is conceived, written, and performed by Arif Silverman, and developed and directed by Lillian Wooten White. The show runs December 12th - 14th at 8:30pm. Tickets ($20) are available for purchase here.

Galahad and the Dragons weaves Arthurian mythology into the spirited life of a fictional American town reckoning with the arrival of a floating island and its mysterious inhabitants.

The town of Galahad is dwindling in population. Its current residents include the janitor of an old church, the lonely matriarch of a once great family, and a priest gone mad with grief. The people of this small town are suddenly forced to reckon with their sense of identity when an island appears in their skies, carrying with it the remnants of another world.

Including themes of community, race, and change, Galahad and the Dragons is an exploration of rural white America's reaction to a changing national demographic.

Galahad and the Dragons was most recently performed as part of the BorderLight Fringe Festival in Cleveland, and earned Arif the festival's Emerging Artist Fringe Award.

Arif Silverman (Actor, Playwright) is an actor, writer, teacher, and native New Yorker. He has two additional solo shows: Constellarium, most recently performed at the Access Theatre with Rebel Playhouse; Nolie Min Tangible, which has been performed all across the country, including the Grafton Correctional Facility in Ohio. His children's musical The Stray, recently had its world premiere at the 14th Street Y in September. Previous roles include Moody in Drowning in Cairo (National Queer Theater), Don Pedro in Much Ado about Nothing (The Juneberry Collective), Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Fools & Kings), Caliban in The Tempest (New Art Theater), Assistant/Pete/Paul in An Octoroon (Dobama Theater), Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet (The New Euripides) and Malcolm in Macbeth (Oberlin Summer Theater Festival). Upcoming: The world premiere of his play Dream of Rays (Dixon Place) BA: Oberlin College. arifsilverman.com @arifallgall

Lillian White is a director and theatre-maker based in New York. She earned her BA in Performance Studies at Oberlin College, where she volunteered at Oberlin Drama at Grafton, a theatre program for men in prison. She was awarded two Observerships with Andy Blankenbuehler and Steven Hoggett from the SDC Foundation. She is currently in Lima, Peru, studying theater through the Julie Taymor World Theater Fellowship. www.lillianwootenwhite.com

THE ROGUE PLAYERS are a New York city based theatre company, a group of performers building a community together. In our meetings, members have the opportunity to develop their practice, receive feedback from their peers, propose projects, share resources, and create a network of support for each other. We value diversity and equity across all platforms, and we hope to reflect that in our essential structure as well as our casting and our programming. In addition to classics, we seek out original, un-produced and under-produced work, especially by writers with traditionally underrepresented voices.

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support.

HERE Arts Center builds a community that nurtures career artists as they create innovative hybrid live performance in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media and visual art. Our artist residencies support the singular vision of the lead artist through commissions, long-term development, and production support.

HERE's programs and performances promote relationships among local, national, and International Artists. Our space is a destination for audiences who are passionate about ground-breaking contemporary work and the creative process behind it. 145 6th Ave. (Enter on Dominick, 1 Block South of Spring).





