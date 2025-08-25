FOUR DAUGHTERS MINUS 1, 2000 A.D. Comes to The Producers Club

Luvinwhatido Productions announced the upcoming limited Off Broadway run of 4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D., a new faith-based play that blends biblical storytelling with Real Housewives-level drama – and that spotlights Queen Jezebel in full force, as she crashes heaven's award show to reclaim her name and confront her father Yahweh for portraying her so negatively over millennia. At a time when faith-based narratives are virtually absent from the Off-Broadway scene, this bold new play places female biblical figures at the forefront, giving voice to women who have long been sidelined, misrepresented, or vilified in religious texts. Written and directed by Timberly Robinson, the production is slated to have a full Off Broadway run in spring 2026, but will present three press and industry previews October 4–6, at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th St.



A rare theatrical event in New York's predominantly secular landscape, 4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D. brings faith and drama centerstage in a one of its kind modern reckoning rooted in scripture. Set in a celestial realm, the play unfolds during the 21st Century Literary Awards—a divine tribute, broadcast live from a Detroit theater, where Yahweh is being honored and his royal daughters gather from across centuries to celebrate the inspired word. But the ceremony is thrown into spiritual upheaval when Jezebel, draped in couture and armed with truth, crashes the event. Confronting her family with long-buried wounds and fiery accusations, she demands justice for her vilified legacy and challenges the divine legitimacy of her sisters, leaving both the ceremony and heaven rattled. Father and daughter engage in a soul-baring confrontation that forces a moral reckoning: Can a condemned daughter rewrite her story? And can a father who is both divine and deeply human, forgive?



4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D. breaks new ground as a dramatic work with moments of heartfelt humour that centers scripture, sisterhood, and spiritual reckoning.



“God isn't just keeping score on our sins—He's a Father who wants our hearts,” says playwright and director Timberly Robinson. “We can be real with Him, bring Him our pain, and still find the door wide open to us all. But each of us has to decide to step through. 4 Daughters Minus One grew out of that conviction. I wanted the play to help people feel seen and welcomed into that relationship.”



The cast of 4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D. features Kristen Gabrielle as Queen Jezebel, Inaijah Irvin-Conyers as Ruth, Shelby Mac as Queen Bathsheba, Heather Wilkey as Woman at the Well, Mary Sheridan as Elizabeth, and Kayla Mone as The Singer. Additional supporting roles will soon be announced, including the Master of Ceremony, Father Yahweh, Elijah, and Woman Server. Additional creative team credits will also soon be announced.



Performances of 4 Daughters Minus One, 2000 A.D. are on: Saturday, October 4 at 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM (Q&A with cast follows); Sunday, October 5 at 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM; and Monday, October 6 at 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM.