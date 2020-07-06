Equity Library Theater Of New York Announces Their Summer Playwriting Festival Trifecta

Johnny Culver of Equity Library Theater has announced the opening of three summer playwriting festivals.

These include The Fifth Avenue Theater of New York ("Five on Fifth", five minute plays), The Woodside Players of Queens (playwrights from the five boroughs and Long Island), as well as Equity Library Theater's National Festival (now in its 8th year).

If you'd like to submit a short play to any festival by August 1st, please visit www.equitylibrarytheater.info for details, and to see submissions to date.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You