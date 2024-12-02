Elizabeth Teeter Will Lead THIS PURPLE FUCKING POT Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new play "This Purple f-ing Pot" will continue its development with an industry reading in early December following its recent sold out shows at The Tank. The reading will be helmed by director Jordan Goodsell (recently Assistant Director, "Fiddler On The Roof" starring Jason Alexander, directed by Lonny Price) and is written by Andrew Moorhead.

Four branders: Alison, Bobby, Del, and GeGe have one day to figure out how to market a nondescript purple pot. Should it be a symbol of political healing? A tribute to bisexuality? A merch opportunity for Martha Stewart? What begins as a simple assignment quickly devolves into a biting dissection of consumerism, capitalism and workplace fuckery.

The cast for the reading will feature Gina D'Acciaro (The Noel Diary, Netflix), Eros (New Amsterdam, NBC), Amir Malaklou (The Kite Runner, Broadway), Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice, Broadway), and Abby Wilson (Picasso in Paris).

Andrew Moorhead's work includes This Purple f-ing Pot (AEA Showcase, The Tank), Bravo (winner: NMI's Search for New Musicals, Finalist: NAMT), and Nothing Happens... (Berkeley Rep). He is currently a writer for the narrative podcast Roxx Populi (Winner: Signal Award for Best Writing) and a political speech writer/consultant for Kate Barr's Can't Win Victory Fund, an anti-gerrymandering SuperPAC. His first book, The Unconquerable Game, will be published in March of 2025 by Callaway Arts & Entertainment. Through the creative consulting agency Hello SciCom, his writing is currently being performed around the world with Hanson Robotics, Honda Robotics, and at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The reading of "This Purple f-ing Pot" is being produced by Jordan Goodsell and Travis Leland.

