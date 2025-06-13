EGGS To Be Presented As Part of PRIDEFEST AT THE TANK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clay Baker-Lerner's new short play "EGGS" to be presented as part of Pridefest 2025 at The Tank NYC curated by Max Mooney starring Achille Vann Ricca as Emory and Myah Durham as Jude and co-produced by Clay Baker-Lerner and Forager Theatre Company.

EGGS puts us in the not-so-distant future where the ice caps have melted. In Boston, on the eve of a devastating flood, two former high school friends, Emory and Jude, spontaneously reunite at their favorite smoke spot along the Charles River Esplanade. Jude, having lost all their artistic ambition, wants to reconnect with their trans-mentor after nearly five years apart. Emory, grief stricken and guilt ridden, wants to smoke a magical joint that will turn them into an egg.

Event Details:

Saturday, June 21st at 9:30pm

Written, Directed, and Co-Produced by Clay Baker-Lerner

Co-Produced by Forager Theatre Company

Featuring:

Achille Vann Ricca as Emory

Myah Durham as Jude

Lighting Design by Myah Durham

Sound Design by B Carty

Projection Design by Nora Iammarino

Board Operation by Daniel Hughes

Ticket Link:

https://tickets.thetanknyc.org/EventAvailability?EventId=37801

PRIDEFEST 2025 at The Tank NYC

Pridefest is a festival of new and imaginative performances from queer artists that center The Tank's community. The shows of PrideFest 2025 address queer joy, laughter, struggle, resistance and beauty through a range of mediums including theater, comedy, puppetry, storytelling, and music. These performances will reflect where we've come from, where we are, and where we can go.

