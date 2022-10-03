Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 03, 2022  

Downtown Urban Arts Festival Now Accepting Play Submissions For Its 21st Annual Season

The Downtown Urban Arts Festival is seeking theatrical works (plays, musicals, and solo performances) for its 21st season to be held in Spring 2023 in New York City.

DUAF supports diverse, new, and emerging voices from America's burgeoning multicultural landscape. Over 200 playwrights have participated in DUAF and some have gone on to greater success on Broadway and have claimed top prizes such as Pulitizer, Tony, and Obie awards and nominations.

Submission Categories:

  • Short-length play (under 45 minutes)

  • Full-length play (not exceeding 70 minutes)

Eligible Projects:

  • Plays do not exceed 70 minutes

  • Plays should be new or existing work with minimal exposure

  • Plays should not have any other production in New York City during the 30-day period before and after the 2023 Spring festival

Playwright's Supports:

  • No submission or participation fees

  • $500 production stipend

  • Actor stipends

  • Casting support

  • Technical support

  • Reimbursed rehearsal space rentals with Art-NY

  • Actor's Equity Showcase Code application administration

  • $1,000 monetary awards for best full, short, and audience.

Submission Checklist:

  • Playwright's bio with contact info- name, address, phone # and email

  • Photo of playwright

  • Synopsis of theatrical work

  • Complete script of theatrical work

  • Estimated running time of work

  • Actor/director/crew bios, if available

  • Description of stage set (if any) and production needs (i.e. sound and lighting)

Please submit all attachments as .pdf. Photos must be in either .jpg or .jpeg.

The submission deadline is Monday, November 7, 2022. The program is subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please submit to coordinator@duafnyc.com. For more info about DUAF, visit: duafnyc.com.




