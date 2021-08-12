David Holmberg's WHITE WOMAN, BLACK BOY to Premiere at the 2021 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Premiering the same day as Broadway's official reopening on September 14th, David Holmberg's 'White Woman, Black Boy' joins the 2021 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival at Theatre Row. The play will run on September 14th, 16th, 17th, and 21st, and tickets are on sale now at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/white-woman-black-boy/.

Based on the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till, a famous case in the civil rights movement, the play centers around a 2005 grand jury decision on whether to indict Carolyn Bryant, the widow of one of the killers. As a district attorney, her assistant, and an FBI agent await the grand jury decision, Bryant is confronted by four women from her past. She recalls the night that changed her life forever, realizing she'll never be free from the burden of Till's death.

The Till case was also on the mind of Rosa Parks when she refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in December of 1955, sparking a national protest against racial segregation. "I thought of Emmett Till," she said. "I just couldn't move."

"This play is an important piece of our American history," says producer and actor Debra Khan-Bey.

'White Woman, Black Boy' is directed by Tony-nominated Austin Pendleton, and features an ensemble all-female cast including Sue Denis, Debbie Workman, Debra Khan-Bey, Rebecca Wilson, Angela Hayden, Jessica Washington, Alixx Schottland, and Anne Marie Ross. Producers include David Holmberg, Debra Khan-Bey, Bruce Benway, Alixx Schottland, and Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco.