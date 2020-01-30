Come down to Central Perk and hang out with all of your favorite Friends! Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey are all headed to the Oasis stage to perform adaptations of two episodes! The legendary sitcom debuted in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons, remembered fondly as one of the greatest comedy TV shows of all time.

D'Arcy Drollinger presents the Drag Parody Friends LIVE!, February 6 - March 14 - Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 7PM (with a special Valentine's Day performance). Oasis - 298 11th Street @ Folsom. Tickets are $27.50-$50 and are available at www.sfoasis.com

Directed by Michael Phillis. Featuring Emily McGowan, Caleb Haven Draper, Sue Casa, Paul Grant Hovannes, Carol Anne Walker, Veronica Dolginko, Emily Dwyer, Intensive Claire, Cassie Grilley, and more!

Set design by Sarah Phykitt. Lighting Design by Sophia Craven. Videos by Richard Neveu.





