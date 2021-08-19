Dana Hall's STAY AWHILE To Premiere On The Open-Door Playhouse

Open-Door Playhouse will present Stay Awhile, an audio play written by Dana Hall and directed by Gary Lamb. The play will premiere on Wednesday, September 8 on the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast, www.opendoorplayhouse.org.

Samantha has been concerned about her mother, Janice, since her father's passing. Stay Awhile deals with the complexities of grief and how time can stand still for those in mourning.

The cast will feature Gena Kay as Samantha and Camille Ameen as Janice. The Open-Door Playhouse Podcast is recorded at ES Audio Recording Studios in Glendale, CA with Sound Engineer Uriel Soto.

The Open-Door Playhouse is a podcast that supports new and emerging writers by producing plays in the style of the live Radio Plays popular in the 1940s & 50s. Open-Door Playhouse is hosted by playwright and producer Bernadette Armstrong who conceived of the podcast after her most recent project, Custody, which was scheduled to open in North Hollywood on September 8, 2020 at the Secret Rose Theater, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since September the podcast has presented over 30 new plays by emerging playwrights from all over the country and has been downloaded over 2,500 times. www.opendoorplayhouse.org