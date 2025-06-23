DR. SILKFINGERS WILL SEE YOU NOW Debuts at the Chain Theater Summer One-Act Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Dr. Silkfingers Will See You Now", a new musical by Scarlett (Chenchen) Long, will premiere this July at Chain Theatre's Summer 2025 One-Act Festival.

Charlotte is a spiraling college student who escapes the pressures of 21st-century womanhood through a TikTok-inspired "reality shift," landing in a surreal Victorian clinic. There, she's diagnosed with hysteria-only to be treated by the enigmatic, masc lesbian physician Dr. Silkfingers, who guides her through a sensual, musical journey of literary awakening.

The role of Charlotte will be played by Corinne Renick, with Fae Hartt starring as Josephine/Dr. Silkfingers. April Schwartz stars as Emma, and Noah King plays the role of Mouthbreather/Dr. Mansway. Book and lyrics by Scarlett (Chenchen) Long and music by Sophia Schott.

Scarlett (Chenchen) Long (they/she) is a Chinese queer playwright, lyricist, and director creating rebellious, genre-defiant stories centering queer Asian women through dark comedy, theatricality, and surreal intimacy.

A recent graduate of NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Scarlett is also developing "Anna May Be Fine", a musical fantasia in which Anna May Wong swaps lives with a contemporary Chinese-American artist. Previously, Scarlett was a Playwriting Fellow at the Powerhouse Theater Program and produced their original musical "Crush! Crush! Crush!" at Wesleyan University, where they earned their BA in Theater.

This production is directed by Emma Bella Bass-Lawrence, stage managed by Ihsanah Iman, and choreographed by Gabo Feldenkrais. The production and design team includes April Schwartz, Jasen Cummings, Liang Qingyu, Maddie Boudov, Kiera Moran, and Bryce Lowery.

"Dr. Silkfingers Will See You Now" is a one-act musical production with three performances at the Chain Theater (312 W 36th St, 4th Floor, New York, New York) on July 13th at 8:00 PM, July 24th at 6:30 PM, and July 27th at 8:00 PM.

Comments