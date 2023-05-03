DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Theatre

Dancers over 40 will present a very special salute to Dame Angela Lansbury, Monday, May 15th at 8pm at the Actors' Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, NY, NY - the highlight of their Spring season. The evening will be hosted and panels moderated by Kurt Peterson (Dear World). DO40 is known for its iconic panels and performances and this will follow the same winning formula, featuring cast members and associates from Lansbury's ground-breaking musicals Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and her last musical appearance in A Little Night Music.

Panelists include John Sheridan Beecher, Anthony Marciona and Richard Sabellico (Gypsy), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd), Karen Murphy (A Little Night Music), Pamela Hall and Jane Coleman (Dear World), Diane Coupé (Mame) and performances by Jesse Luttrell, Sarah Rice, Kurt Peterson and Karen Murphy.

Also attending and offering remembrances of Dame Angela's career are longtime friends, performers and associates, including columnist Rex Reed and Sondra Lee (Hotel Paradiso), Broadway publicist Josh Ellis (The King and I revival), personal assistant Clark Bason, along with special guest Charles Kirsch (Backstage Babble) - and more. Lots of video clips and notes from cast members and DO40 members unable to attend - Carolyn Kirsch and Mary Zahn (Dear World, Mame), choreographer Larry Fuller (Sweeney Todd) and Mame dance captain Diana Baffa Brill. DO40 felt it necessary and an important event to produce as we videotape each show to donate to the Jerome Robbins Dance Collection at the Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts. We were so blessed to document dance legends Marge Champion, Gemze de Lappe, Iva Withers, Norma Doggett Bezwick, Jane Powell, Ann Reinking, Harvey Evans, Tony Stevens and two of our board members who passed away this year, Richard Korthaze and Lawrence Merritt (Dear World). This is an integral part of our mission: Our History, Our Legacy, Our Lives.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW on telecharge. Tickets are $50.00; DO40 members' price $40.00 with discount code/membership card. Members call the telecharge number 212-947-8844 or go online to www.telechargeoffers.com. Non-members call telecharge at 212-239-6200 or go to www.telecharge.com.

There will be a limited amount of Premium Seats at $75.00 as well. (The Actors' Temple Theatre box office is only open one hour before the May 15th performance.)

Dancers over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, and sharing that knowledge with the younger generation. DO40 was proud to raise over $5,700.00 this year for BC/EFA at their 2022 Flea Market in September. For more information on how you can give back to the community and join DO40

as a member, go to www.dancersover40.org and click on the JOIN/RENEW/DONATE button, or contact our Hotline for more information at 212-330-7016. You don't have to be ... Over 40 to join! Give back to give forward.