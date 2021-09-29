DEXTER's David Zayas to Star In One Night Reading Of THE DEMAND OF AVARICE

The Chain Theatre will present a staged reading of the new play The Demand of Avarice by Matthew McLachlan on Friday, October 1 at 8pm. Directed by David Zayas Jr., the reading will star David Zayas*(Dexter) , EVAN HALL (Orange is the New Black), Florencia Lozano* (Narcos) , PETER COLLIER (LAByrinth Member), AND KIRK KOCZANOWSKI (The Big Time).

When the world's three wealthiest billionaires wake in a dank basement to find that they have been kidnapped by a masked vigilante, they soon discover that their wealth and power will do nothing to grant them their freedom. In fact, the cost will be far greater than they could ever fathom. This play examines the greed of the wealthy, the anger of the people, and just exactly how far we are willing to let the avarice of the powerful be punished before we lose our own humanity.

Come see this All -Star Cast FRIDAY OCT 1 AT 8PM at the Chain Theatre. 312 W. 36th Street, NY NY 10018. Tickets are FREE. All patrons must show proof of vaccination upon arrival. All actors and crew members are fully vaccinated.

*Denotes Actors appearing curtesy of Actors Equity Association. This program is made possible by the New York City Artists Corps.

PRODUCED BY CHAIN THEATRE AND DAVID REY

Tickets: www.chaintheatre.org