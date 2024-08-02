Creative Stage Collective Presents CSC Open Day At El Barrio Community Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creative Stage Collective will present CSC Open Day on August 24, 2024 from 2-4pm at El Barrio Community Garden, 415 E. 117th St, NYC. For more information, visit https://www.creativestagecollective.org/upcoming-events.

Join the Creative Stage Collective Youth Troupe and our fabulous CSC Adult Professional Artists for two hours of theater, movement, and music games and activities for kids ages 8-16. Lead artists will include Rob Manning Jr., a tremendously gifted actor, producer, writer, activist – and dad, and veteran film, TV, and stage actress, Marisa Ryan, known for her acting roles in Sex and the City, Major Dad, and Wet Hot American Summer.

There is no cost to join and no limit to how many workshops participants can attend. This program is designed to serve as a fun and enriching educational opportunity for kids in the neighborhood. We look forward to getting to know the local community and introducing them to CSC's multi-generational performing troupe.

Spaces are limited, so please sign up in advance to reserve your spot for this Open Day Workshop.

The CSC August 24 Open Day is part of NYSoM's Back to School Wonderland 2024 event.

New York State of Mind (NYSoM) will host its annual Back to School Wonderland 2024 event on August 24 from 2 pm – 4 pm. The event will feature a backpack and school supply distribution in Home Depot Children's Garden, with additional activities in El Barrio Community Garden, Los Amigos Community Garden, and East Harlem Community Garden. Partner organizations include Creative Stage Collective and the Blacklining Foundation. Backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. https://www.nyrp.org/en/

Creative Stage Collective is a Harlem-based organization that brings together kids and professional adult artists to create and perform original works based on the imaginative ideas of children. Through these innovative pieces, we strive to re-connect our audiences to the joy and depth of the imagination of children, challenging them to look at the world from new vantage points, and providing quality entertainment that people of all ages can enjoy together. Creative Stage Collective actively works to promote greater diversity in the performing arts at every level of our company -- from the board of directors, to the artists we work with, to the audiences we serve. Through our multi-generational approach, we are building a community for artists of all ages: where long-lasting mentoring relationship are forged over years and decades; where youth gain vital skills that go well beyond the performing arts, where emerging artists find support, and where people of all ages and backgrounds see themselves and their ideas represented on stage. Through collaborations with leading artists and arts organizations, we continuously challenge ourselves with new ideas as we pursue excellence. We believe that creating together in this way -- incorporating artists from different backgrounds, cultures, ages, and disciplines -- will result in a product that is far richer than the sum of its parts. We believe that creating together brings people together.

Comments