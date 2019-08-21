Comedians Bring The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In September

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of September, highlighted by headliners Rob Stapleton, who presents The Goodbye Summer Comedy Weekend, September 1; Clayton Thomas, from Bounce TV's Family Time, September 5 - 7; Kountry Wayne, Instagram sensation, September 12 - 15; and Brad Williams, from Netflix's The Degenerates, September 19 - 21.

Themed shows taking place in September are The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York's funniest comedians, on September 1, 2, 3, 12, 19 and 26;Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on September 9, 16, 23 and 30; and the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring AMarie Castillo on September 10, Erin MacGuire on September 11.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature the New York Comedy Festival's New Talent Auditions on September 4; An Evening of Stand Up with Bob the Drag Queen, winner of the title "America's Next Drag Superstar" RuPaul's Drag Race, on September 5; Funny Women of a Certain Age, hosted by Carole Montgomery, on September 8; the NotSam Wrestling podcast, hosted by Sam Roberts with special guests, on September 8; Barstool's KFC Radio Live, hosted by Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg, on September 18;Natalie Friedman: First Impressions, starring Natalie Friedman, on September 22; That's So Retrograde live podcast, hosted by Elizabeth Kott and Stephanie Simbari, on September 26; and Instagram and YouTube sensation Gus Johnson on September 29.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





