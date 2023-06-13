Climate Change Theatre Action Is Looking For Enthusiastic Organizers For Fifth Season

he festival is now looking for enthusiastic organizers interested in presenting an event in their community in the fall using one or several plays from this collection.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Kathryn Leigh Scott, David Selby and Susan Sullivan Will Appear in New Play IN YOUR CORNER Photo 3 Kathryn Leigh Scott, David Selby and Susan Sullivan Will Appear in New Play IN YOUR CORNER On Smartphone Theatre
HUNGER Will Play The 2023 Chain Theatre ONE ACT FESTIVAL This Summer Photo 4 HUNGER Will Play The 2023 Chain Theatre ONE ACT FESTIVAL This Summer

Climate Change Theatre Action Is Looking For Enthusiastic Organizers For Fifth Season

Climate Change Theatre Action Is Looking For Enthusiastic Organizers For Fifth Season

Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA), a biennial global festival of short plays about the climate crisis, returns in 2023 for its fifth season. A collaboration between the Arts & Climate Initiative and the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, CCTA 2023 will take place September 17 - December 23, bringing communities together to take local and global action on climate.

Fifty playwrights from all corners of the world have been commissioned to write 5-minute plays inspired by the journal entry of American science fiction writer Octavia Butler: "All Good Things Must Begin." The festival is now looking for enthusiastic organizers interested in presenting an event in their community in the fall using one or several plays from this collection. Events can be anything from intimate readings to fully staged performances, from podcasts to film adaptations, and may include additional work by local artists. Past events have taken place in theatres, classrooms, libraries, backyards, National Parks, on street corners, and at the foot of glaciers.

To emphasize the "Action" part of Climate Change Theatre Action, organizers are also encouraged to think about an action - educational, social, or political/civic - that can be incorporated into their event to strengthen community bonds and increase engagement. This may involve the scientific community, other departments within a university, local environmental organizations, etc.

In 2021, CCTA inspired over 10,000 people in more than 23 countries, and events took place in 25 US states. Playwright Heidi Kraay says of the project: "We (humans, individuals, our lives and these plays) are miniscule - and yet joining together as a chorus for our planet and our collective future feels a giant reason to write and make theater."

A recording of a Virtual Meet-Up held in May that provides more information about the festival is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/1am1CBVvf1I. Individuals and organizations interested in hosting an event should visit the website to find out how to get access to the plays. Click Here

The Arts & Climate Initiative uses storytelling and live performance to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action. www.artsandclimate.org

The Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts is a think tank for sustainability in the arts and culture. The CSPA's activities include research and initiatives positioning arts and culture as a driver of a sustainable society. www.sustainablepractice.org




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
BACCHAE to be Presented at New York Euripides Summer Festival This Month Photo
BACCHAE to be Presented at New York Euripides Summer Festival This Month

Aiming to produce all of Euripides' extant plays chronologically, New York Euripides Summer Festival will present what many consider to be Euripides' magnum opus, BACCHAE beginning June 26 at three different Manhattan venues.

2
The Anthropologists to Present Work-In-Progress Showing Of AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS At The Photo
The Anthropologists to Present Work-In-Progress Showing Of AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS At The 14th Street Y

The Anthropologists are inviting audiences into a unique look inside their newest play on June 30th at the 14Y Theater.

3
TRY FOR THE KINGDOM World Premiere to Begin Performances at the Vino Theater in July Photo
TRY FOR THE KINGDOM World Premiere to Begin Performances at the Vino Theater in July

Spin Cycle & JCS Theater Company will present the World Premiere of TRY FOR THE KINGDOM, a new play by Jake Shore (Holy Moly at The Flea).

4
Mengyi Liu To Set Design SHADOWS For Face To Face Films Photo
Mengyi Liu To Set Design SHADOWS For Face To Face Films

Mengyi Liu will join the creative team at Face to Face Films to set design their world premiere of Shadows at the A.R.T. / New York Theaters in fall of 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Gorgeous
54 Below (6/27-6/27)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# REPARATIONS! A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Improv Comedy
Caveat (6/19-6/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 8Xbet
8Xbet (6/12-6/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's Leading Players
Alchemical Studios (6/23-6/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live in Concert CLAY POET touring with comedian Mary Dimino
The Little Victory Theater (6/16-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adi Schor Rejoins Forces with The Israeli Artists Project
The Israeli Artists Project (5/02-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PARADE
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (2/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical
Green Room 42 (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Before The Drugs Kick In
Caveat (7/25-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adult Support Group
Green Space (2/21-6/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You