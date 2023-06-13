Climate Change Theatre Action Is Looking For Enthusiastic Organizers For Fifth Season

Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA), a biennial global festival of short plays about the climate crisis, returns in 2023 for its fifth season. A collaboration between the Arts & Climate Initiative and the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, CCTA 2023 will take place September 17 - December 23, bringing communities together to take local and global action on climate.

Fifty playwrights from all corners of the world have been commissioned to write 5-minute plays inspired by the journal entry of American science fiction writer Octavia Butler: "All Good Things Must Begin." The festival is now looking for enthusiastic organizers interested in presenting an event in their community in the fall using one or several plays from this collection. Events can be anything from intimate readings to fully staged performances, from podcasts to film adaptations, and may include additional work by local artists. Past events have taken place in theatres, classrooms, libraries, backyards, National Parks, on street corners, and at the foot of glaciers.

To emphasize the "Action" part of Climate Change Theatre Action, organizers are also encouraged to think about an action - educational, social, or political/civic - that can be incorporated into their event to strengthen community bonds and increase engagement. This may involve the scientific community, other departments within a university, local environmental organizations, etc.

In 2021, CCTA inspired over 10,000 people in more than 23 countries, and events took place in 25 US states. Playwright Heidi Kraay says of the project: "We (humans, individuals, our lives and these plays) are miniscule - and yet joining together as a chorus for our planet and our collective future feels a giant reason to write and make theater."

A recording of a Virtual Meet-Up held in May that provides more information about the festival is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/1am1CBVvf1I. Individuals and organizations interested in hosting an event should visit the website to find out how to get access to the plays. Click Here

The Arts & Climate Initiative uses storytelling and live performance to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action. www.artsandclimate.org

The Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts is a think tank for sustainability in the arts and culture. The CSPA's activities include research and initiatives positioning arts and culture as a driver of a sustainable society. www.sustainablepractice.org